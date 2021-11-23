Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission recommends $6.3 million station referendum

The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission has endorsed a $6.3 million fire and EMS station expansion project and recommended that Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana put that to voters in April 2022 referendums.
The nearly 40-year-old station on West Main Street in Cambridge currently encompasses about 9,800 square feet.
The $6.5 million proposal put before voters last April would have grown it to about 29,000 square feet.
The new $6.3 million proposal endorsed last week by the commission would expand it to about 24,000 square feet, with six new fire department truck bays rather than the seven proposed last spring, and carve a seventh bay for EMS Department ambulances out of existing station space.
In part by moving the ambulance bay into the existing station footprint, the new plan would also reduce square footage by scaling back from last spring’s proposal on space for offices, meeting rooms and crew quarters including fewer sleeping rooms. The exact configuration of the space in the new proposal is pending new architectural plans expected to be drafted soon.
The new proposal still has the station spreading out onto the site of an adjacent former Pizza Pit restaurant.
Cost comparison
Commission members stressed that, due to rising inflation and construction costs, the project is being scaled back by much more than the $200,000 project cost reduction appears to suggest.
The $6.5 million project considered by voters last April would likely today cost about $7.1 million, consultant Devin Flanigan, of Keller Inc., of Kaukauna, recently told the commission.
The new $6.3 million plan would be roughly comparable in April 2021 dollars to a project that cost $5.6 million, which reflects about a $930,000 proposed reduction in the project's size and scope, Flanigan said.
The April 2021 referendums failed in Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana. Their municipal boards now must vote to set new referendums for April 5, 2022.
The three municipalities have until Dec. 8 to submit referendum language to their county clerks for placement on the ballot.
The April 2021 referendums were approved in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills. They don’t expect to put the issue on their ballots again in April 2022, as long as the cost doesn’t rise about the $6.5 million already approved by their voters.
Taxpayer impact
Neither is there yet a final annual taxpayer impact figure per $1,000 of assessed value, which will vary by community. Commission chair Eugene Kapsner shared an estimate, saying he expects that tax impact for a $100,000 home to range from about $46 per year in Oakland to $56 or $57 in Cambridge, and $55 or $56 in Christiana.
The commission also considered, but ultimately passed on, another scenario that would have dropped the cost to about $5.9 million, by eliminating 2 of the proposed 7 fire truck bays, and carving out even more space in the existing station for those two bays. That would have even further reduced the amount of space left in the existing station footprint for offices, crew quarters and meeting space.
Officials from Oakland, Christiana and Cambridge, who represent those communities on the commission, said they’ll recommend that the referendums be set but said the final decision on doing that rests with their municipal boards.
“I don’t know what they’ll be in favor of but I’m going to ask them,” Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook said. “The risks are the same as they were the first time, that it won’t pass.”
“If it doesn’t pass I don’t know how we’re going to be able to come back with another plan,” Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said.
Kapsner said the Oakland town board initially had said it would like to hold a 2022 referendum to $5 million, but recently changed course, voting to let the commission set a number that it deemed best.
Pizza Pit property
Cook also said he’s been given tentative direction from the Christiana Town Board, that they would like to turn the former Pizza Pit property over to the fire and EMS commission. The town bought it in 2019.
“They don’t want to manage it anymore,” Cook said.
Kapsner said it would depend on the sale terms.
“Get your board to make an offer,” Kapsner said.