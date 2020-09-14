VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Plan Commission
Monday, Oct. 12, 6;30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS
School Board
Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC
DEERFIELD SCHOOLS
School Board
Monday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons
School Board Committee of the Whole
Monday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Deer-Grove EMS Commission
Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Cottage Grove
Planning Commission
Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., teleconference
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m., DCC
Finance Committee
Monday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Monday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., teleconference
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Plan Commission
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.,m., Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake Management District Board
Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., Town Hall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.