VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Plan Commission

Monday, Oct. 12, 6;30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS

School Board

Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

DEERFIELD SCHOOLS

School Board

Monday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons

School Board Committee of the Whole

Monday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Deer-Grove EMS Commission

Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Cottage Grove

Planning Commission

Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., teleconference

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m., DCC

Finance Committee

Monday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Plan Commission

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.,m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake Management District Board

Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., Town Hall

