Lake Mills s Market sold to Hometown Grocers

Lake Mills Market is being sold to a subsidiary of Festival Foods.
Current owner Mitch Eveland said that sale will be effective in early December. Eveland said he has sold the grocery store at 375 W. Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills is being sold to Hometown Grocers, a subsidiary of Festival Foods, which he said is a family-owned Wisconsin company.
The news was announced on the Market’s Facebook page on Nov. 10.
Lake Mills Market opened in January 2014. It became the only grocery store in Lake Mills after Sentry closed in 2019.
According to the post, the store will continue to be named Lake Mills Market. He said there may be some changes to Wisconsin Sushi or Coffee Van Go, both of which are independent retailers located within the grocery store.
The Market will also continue to support local products and services.The regular community round up program will continue, the post stated.
“You will find the same friendly staff throughout the store,” the post also said, and he said current staff will retain seniority, benefits and pay rates.
The most significant change will be no longer seeing Eveland in the store. He will continue operating his Madison grocery store, Capitol Centre Market, spending his time there.
“Serving you and this community have been a sincere pleasure,” he said in the Facebook post. “Lake Mills will always hold a special place in my heart.”
By Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, the online announcement had met with 278 emoji reactions and 80 comments. Most comments were well-wishes and thanking Eveland for what he has done for the community.
“I am very proud of my son, Mitchell, for his vision to build and develop the Lake Mills Market into a community based center that sold groceries, provided employment, strengthened social needs and responsibilities,” commented the store owner’s mother, Barbara Eveland. “I have enjoyed years of cook outs, coat drives for the needy, monies raised for local needs, and very importantly the friendships I have enjoyed with his staff and all the wonderful people who stop me when I visit him and shop to tell me how valuable my son is to their community.”
Eveland said it meant a lot to see the responses. He said selling the store was bittersweet.
“We built this store from the ground up and it’s been a great opportunity,” he said.