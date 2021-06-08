Deerfield ChiliFest coming back in full in the fall

The Deerfield Lions Club will bring back ChiliFest in September after canceling it in 2020 due to COVID-19.
It will be Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Deerfield Fireman’s Park.
Lions Club member Andy Grosvold said the recent sunset of all Dane County COVID-19 public health restrictions will allow for a full festival as it looked in past years, including a chili cook-off, chili tasting, craft beer sampling, live music, classic car show, farmers market, vendor fair and other fun. He said the live music line-up will be announced soon.
ChiliFest was started in 2014 as a fundraiser by a group that was then working to open a co-op grocery store in Deerfield. The Lions Club took it over in 2016 and has since continued to grow it.
In 2019 there were three live bands, 19 chili cook-off teams, 20 craft vendors, a farmers’ market, a bags tournament, beer sampling from six craft breweries, raffles and 105 car show entries.
“We’re really excited to do ChiliFest again after a year off,” Grosvold said. “With no restrictions, we don’t see why we can’t go full-bore with it.”
“People are ready to get out and experience things again, and we’ll be prepared for a good crowd especially if the weather is good."
Grosvold said the hope is to pull in other area Lions Club for help, with the expectation of reciprocating.
“There’s a lot of comradery between clubs, trying to go out and support each other’s events,” Grosvold said.
Long-term, he said the hope is grow ChiliFest as a broader community-organized event, put on by not just the Lions Club but by a collection of local organizations and businesses. Other communities successfully use that model, he said.
“That’s really key. We’ve gotten fantastic support from the community but if people can own certain parts of the event, that makes it all the better,” he said.
He said the Lions Club is committed to ensuring that the daytime festival hours are family-friendly.
In the evening “it turns into more of a party, but they have a good chunk of the day to come and hang out at an event that is family friendly and affordable. We’re not planning to change that,” he said.
This will be the first significant community event in Deerfield since 2019.
Due to COVID-19, the Deerfield Fireman’s Festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021, Deerfield High School’s homecoming parade didn’t happen in 2020 and a variety of other events were shelved or dramatically pared back.
Local residents are ready to get out, and the Lions are ready to host, Grosvold said.
The hope, he said, is to “bring the community together after a long year and a half of being cooped up,” and for people to just “come out and have a good time and release a little.”