Nomination papers can be circulated for April local elections

Local residents interested in running for village, town, county or school boards in April 2022 can now take out nomination papers.
Nomination papers can be obtained from village, town, county and school district offices and can be circulated beginning Dec. 1.
They must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The deadline for incumbents to file non-candidacy papers is 5 p.m. Dec. 24
Locally, seats are up on the Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale Village Boards; Deerfield and Cambridge School Boards; Oakland and Deerfield town boards; and Dane and Jefferson County Boards.
County Boards
Incumbent Kate McGinnity has declared her intent to run again for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat, which includes the Cambridge and Deerfield areas. McGinnity was first elected to the county board in 2020. The seat is for two years.
Incumbent Laura Payne’s District 16 seat is open on the Jefferson County Board, which includes the town of Oakland and part of the village of Cambridge. Payne has not yet declared her candidacy. She was first elected to the county board in 2014. The seat is for two years.
School Boards
Two seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Both are for 3-year terms. The seats are currently held by Melissa Frame and Lisa Sigurslid.
Two seats are open on the Cambridge School Board. Both are for 3-year terms. The seats are currently held by Mike Huffman and Courtney Reed Jenkins. Huffman has filed non-candidacy papers.
Village Boards
Three seats are up on the Cambridge Village Board. They’re currently held by Eric Wittwer, Wyatt Rose and Carla Galler. All are 2-year terms
There are three seats up on the Deerfield Village Board. They’re currently held by Arnold Evensen, David Wilkinson and Gary Wieczorek. All are 2-year terms.
Rockdale residents will hold a caucus at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at the Rockdale Village Hall to nominate candidates for the village board. Two seats are open, currently held by Alicia Hynes and Jeri Boden. Boden is not seeking re-election. Both seats are 2-year terms.
Town Boards
There are no races on the ballot this spring in the town of Christiana.
There are two seats up for election on the Deerfield Town Board. They’re all 2-year seats currently held by Nick Brattlie and Randy Behlke.
There are no races on the ballot this spring in the town of Lake Mills.
Two seats are open on the Oakland Town Board. Incumbents Jimmy DeGidio and Tom Jensen are up for re-election. One seat is also open on the Oakland Sanitary District Board. It’s currently held by incumbent John Adsit.