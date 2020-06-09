More than 100 protestors took over Veteran’s Park in Cambridge on Monday June 8, saying they stood with the Black Lives Matter movement and with others across the world who are seeking change in the wake of a Minneapolis black man’s death in police custody.
George Floyd, of Minneapolis, died of asphyxiation on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer has been charged. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread racial justice protests and calls to reshape policing.
The protest in Cambridge was billed as a peaceful event and lasted about 40 minutes. It was organized by local resident Jacy Eckerman and emceed by local resident Courtney Reed Jenkins.
Reed Jenkins is a member of the Cambridge School Board. The school district was not involved in the event’s organization.
Several local clergy members were present, including Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler of Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, who offered a prayer as the protest got underway.
The event began with participants breaking into small groups to discuss why they were there. After that, some people carrying signs walked to the edge of the park, lining a sidewalk along U.S. Highway 12-18 as late afternoon traffic streamed by. Others stayed further in the park, with some kneeling in silence in observation of Floyd’s death.
Messages on protestor’s signs included “If Not Now, When?” “Justice for George: #Black Lives Matter,” “Silence is Violence,” “Be the Change,” “Love Lives Here,” “We See You, We Hear You, We Stand With You,” and “While Silence = White Violence.”
Most but not all protestors wore masks, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event began to wrap up with more words from Marrese-Wheeler and a brief presentation by a young girl who had researched how participants could donate to organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement and get involved in other ways.
She was interrupted by a man who approached where speakers stood in front of the park’s war memorial.
As protestors called for him to let the girl finish her message, he shared his own thoughts about anti-facism, President Donald Trump and the potential coming trajectory and repercussions of the protests nationwide and in Cambridge.
He went on to verbally spar with some of the assembled protestors who called his interruption disrespectful.
“You’ve got to show some respect for what’s going on. You’ve got to listen to people,” one person said to him.
Eckerman said afterward that she was “so proud to be a part of a community that shows up.”
“Standing there, sharing with my community and my daughters, listening and watching everyone peacefully stand in solidarity, was a special moment we will never forget,” she said.
“But it’s not over. We have to continue to stand up. We have to make sure we take this momentum and turn it into change. We need to write and present a resolution to the the Village of Cambridge to ensure social justice and police reform for our community. Be the change!”
