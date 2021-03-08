MADISON — Sophomore setter Grace Brattlie handed out a match-high 17 assists and made three service aces leading the Deerfield girls volleyball team to an alternate fall season-opening 3-0 win at Madison Country Day March 5.
The Demons won with ease by scores of 25-14, 25-8, 25-15.
Senior Hailey Eickhoff led Deerfield with six kills, while senior libero Maria Higgins had a team-high seven digs while also serving up three aces.
Sophomore outside/middle hitter Moli Haak joined Higgins and Brattlie with three service aces.
Up Next
Deerfield plays its first two home matches hosting Abundant Life Christian Tuesday and Montello Thursday. Both matches will see the first serve at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.