MADISON — Sophomore setter Grace Brattlie handed out a match-high 17 assists and made three service aces leading the Deerfield girls volleyball team to an alternate fall season-opening 3-0 win at Madison Country Day March 5.

The Demons won with ease by scores of 25-14, 25-8, 25-15.

Senior Hailey Eickhoff led Deerfield with six kills, while senior libero Maria Higgins had a team-high seven digs while also serving up three aces.

Sophomore outside/middle hitter Moli Haak joined Higgins and Brattlie with three service aces.

Up Next

Deerfield plays its first two home matches hosting Abundant Life Christian Tuesday and Montello Thursday. Both matches will see the first serve at 7:30 p.m.

