CAMBRIDGE
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Feb. 26Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles
Wax beans
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Peaches
Pumpkin Bars
MO – Marinara Sauce
NCS – SF Jell-o
Tuesday, March 2Italian Sausage
on White Bun
Oven Rstd. Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Pineapple
Chocolate Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, March 5Chicken on the bone
Mashed potatoes
Capri Blend Vegetable
WW roll
Butter
Cr. Pineapple & Mandarin Oranges
Sugar Cookie
MO – Garden Wrap
NCS – SF Cookie
Tuesday, March 9Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese
NAS – no cheese
Tartar Sauce
Yams
Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Lemon Italian Ice
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, March 12Pork Loin in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Garden Blend Vegetable
WW Bread/Butter
Mandarin Oranges
CC Cookie Bar
MO – Multigrain Burger
NCS – SF jell-o
DEERFIELD
The Deerfied Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.