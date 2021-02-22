CAMBRIDGE

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Feb. 26Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Noodles

Wax beans

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

Peaches

Pumpkin Bars

MO – Marinara Sauce

NCS – SF Jell-o

Tuesday, March 2Italian Sausage

on White Bun

Oven Rstd. Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Pineapple

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, March 5Chicken on the bone

Mashed potatoes

Capri Blend Vegetable

WW roll

Butter

Cr. Pineapple & Mandarin Oranges

Sugar Cookie

MO – Garden Wrap

NCS – SF Cookie

Tuesday, March 9Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun, Cheese

NAS – no cheese

Tartar Sauce

Yams

Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

Lemon Italian Ice

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, March 12Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Garden Blend Vegetable

WW Bread/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

CC Cookie Bar

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – SF jell-o

DEERFIELD

The Deerfied Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

