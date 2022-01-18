Millie's Coffee & Eatery opens Jan. 20 at Galleria 214 in Cambridge

A new coffeehouse opens this week at Galleria 214 in downtown Cambridge.
Millie’s Coffee & Eatery will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4-7 p.m. with menu samples, specials and gift drawings.
It is taking over space formerly occupied by CommonHouse, which recently closed after opening in January 2020.
Millie’s will feature locally roasted, fair-trade coffee and tea, beer and wine, daily breakfast items, baked goods, grab-and-go food items, and daily lunch options made from scratch. It will be open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Millie’s is named for owner and operator Courtney Sargent’s maternal grandmother. Sargent and her wife and co-owner, Jen O’Branovich, are familiar to Cambridge having worked in the community in the past.
In a release late last year, they said they are “excited to be back in Cambridge and are looking forward to involving Millie’s in community events.”
They said they are also looking forward to working with Galleria 214 and all of its affiliates within the Galleria 214 space to host monthly local events for the general public.
“Millie’s Coffee & Eatery is LGBTQ-owned and operated and the owners are looking forward to welcoming employees of all gender identity or expression, race, color, religion, age or veteran status. Millie’s is proud to be an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer providing an all-inclusive workspace,” the release also said.