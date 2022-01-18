 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Cambridge

Millie's Coffee & Eatery opens Jan. 20 at Galleria 214 in Cambridge

Millie’s expects to hold a grand opening in mid-January

  • Updated

A new coffeehouse opens this week at Galleria 214 in downtown Cambridge.

Millie’s Coffee & Eatery will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4-7 p.m. with menu samples, specials and gift drawings.

It is taking over space formerly occupied by CommonHouse, which recently closed after opening in January 2020.

Millie’s will feature locally roasted, fair-trade coffee and tea, beer and wine, daily breakfast items, baked goods, grab-and-go food items, and daily lunch options made from scratch. It will be open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Millie’s is named for owner and operator Courtney Sargent’s maternal grandmother. Sargent and her wife and co-owner, Jen O’Branovich, are familiar to Cambridge having worked in the community in the past.

In a release late last year, they said they are “excited to be back in Cambridge and are looking forward to involving Millie’s in community events.”

They said they are also looking forward to working with Galleria 214 and all of its affiliates within the Galleria 214 space to host monthly local events for the general public.

“Millie’s Coffee & Eatery is LGBTQ-owned and operated and the owners are looking forward to welcoming employees of all gender identity or expression, race, color, religion, age or veteran status. Millie’s is proud to be an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer providing an all-inclusive workspace,” the release also said.

For more information contact Courtney Sargent at milliescoffee214@gmail.com, visit the website milliescoffee.com. or follow @MilliesCoffee214 on Facebook and Instagram.

Recommended for you