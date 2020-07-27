The annual Cambridge Maxwell Street Days is happening Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Throughout the two days, most Cambridge businesses will be participating including, Rowe Pottery, Anew Vintage Dream, Cambridge Market, Details Boutique, Galleria 214, and Ruby Rose Gallery.
Each business will be offering sales and discounts and most will be offering sidewalk sales to provide customers the opportunity to shop at a safe distance. Businesses will be following all Dane County Health orders.
