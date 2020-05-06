Incoming middle-high school principal, Brett Jacobson, says he was drawn to the Deerfield School District for its size and environment.
“I know how important relationships end up being in a small school like that,” Jacobson said. “We want our kids to grow up in a similar situation.”
Jacobson was hired on April 27 as the next principal at Deerfield Middle-High School. He will replace current principal Brad Johnsrud, who is retiring after June 30 after 10 years on the job.
Jacobson grew up in Watertown and attended UW-Lacrosse, earning degrees in secondary education and science.
He previously taught middle and high school science in Tomah and California. He’s currently teaching middle school science in Waunakee.
Jacobson said he’s looking forward to working with both middle and high school populations in Deerfield.
“I have experiences with both of those age groups,” Jacobson said. “I’m excited that I don’t have to give up one for the other.”
One thing that stood out to Jacobson about Deerfield was the “co-curricular offerings that are pushed heavily at Deerfield,” he said.
As a college baseball player and Waunakee baseball coach, Jacobson said he values extracurricular opportunities. He said he appreciated that Deerfield “encouraged kids to get involved in both athletics and music.”
“That isn’t the case at most schools, especially bigger schools,” Jacobson said.
While this is Jacobson’s first role as an administrator, he said he comes from a long line of educators.
“I grew up in a huge education family,” Jacobson said. “Staying in education wasn’t a surprise to anybody.”
Jacobson’s father served as a middle school principal, and his mother, sister and extended family all worked in education.
Jacobson said he is looking to move into the Deerfield area from Cottage Grove, where he lives with his wife and eleven-month-old daughter. He will begin in the new role after June 30.
