University of Minnesota- Twin Cities
The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is honoring students for their achievements by naming them to its Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.66 or higher. Kira Browne and Megan Hoerstmann of Cambridge were named to the list. Browne is a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, and Hoerstmann is a senior in the Carlson School of Management.
UW-Eau Claire
Students from Cambridge and Deerfield earned their degrees from UW-Eau Claire in the spring of 2020. Zoe Knops of Cambridge graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor of social work degree, in the major of education and human sciences. Austin Robelia of Deerfield graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. Kristin Wild of Deerfield earned a bachelor of science degree in Engilsh from the university.
