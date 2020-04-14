SUNDAY

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Various

8 a.m. Grace (live at 9 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. St. Pius

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. Presbyterian

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. Presbyterian

2:30 a.m. St. James

MON. — TUES.

5 a.m. St. Pius

6:30 a.m. Willerup

8 a.m. Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. St. James

1 p.m. Grace

2:30 p.m. St. Pius

4 p.m. Willerup

5:30 p.m. Presbyterian

8 p.m. St. James

10:30 p.m. Grace

12 a.m. Presbyterian

2:30 a.m. St. James

WED. — SAT.

5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin

6:30 a.m. Planet Lean

8 a.m. West Side Park

10:30 a.m. CHS Graduation

1 p.m. Car Show

2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin

4 p.m. Planet Lean

5:30 p.m. West Side Park

8 p.m. CHS Graduation

10:30 p.m. Car Show

12 a.m. West Side Park

2:30 a.m. CHS Graduation

