Town of Oakland hires interim police chief

The town of Oakland has appointed a new interim police chief, replacing Bruce Gondert who retired March 31 after three decades with the department.
The town board considered three candidates at a special meeting on April 2, ultimately choosing retired Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Hafferman, who is also a former part-time police officer for the town of Oakland and a current part-time officer for another area department.
Town board members also voted on April 2 to post the permanent chief’s position that they hope to have filled within 90 days. They said their vision is for the new permanent chief to remain part-time but to potentially put in more hours than Gondert, who averaged about 30 hours a month.
Gondert had been chief for about 15 years and in that role oversaw six part-time police officers whose duties include a seasonal boat patrol on Lake Ripley.
“We have a really good department that does a lot of good things right now, but it’s time to think ahead to a little bit more professional department, and what is required in that,” town board member Ted Vratny said. “The intent is to bring this up.”
Hafferman will be paid $24 per hour and is expected to work hours similar to what Gondert put in.
Vratny called Hafferman an “insider-outsider,” who “has been away for a few years, but knows our town, and that becomes a good fit.”
Town Chairman Gene Kapsner concurred, saying that with his longtime law enforcement experience, Hafferman “would be my first choice.”
Road repairs
In other matters on April 2, the town board voted to begin taking bids for road repairs to be done this summer. Town roads that will see work in 2022, as part of a 5-year road improvement plan, include Applegate Lane, Red Feather Drive, Rabbit Run, Old Forest Road and Prairie Rose Road.
Kapsner also announced that the town has received a grant, federally funded and secured through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, to cover half of the cost of reconstructing Park Road in 2023. Kapsner said the grant is from the same federal source that funded the reconstruction of Ripley Road about five years ago. He said it will reimburse the town $550,000 of the $1.1 million total anticipated project cost.
Engineering work is expected to be done this year and construction to occur in 2023. Potentially impacted town residents will receive more information soon, Kapsner said.