Senior Meals

March 26-April 9 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, March 26

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Hash Brown Patty Grape Juice Cup

Cinn. Raisin Bread/Butter

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS – n/a

Tuesday, March 30

Rustic Tomato Bean Soup Dinner Roll/Butter

Mixed Greens

Dressing

Peaches

Lemon Bar

MO – Egg Salad

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, April 2

Lemon Dill Baked Fish

Tartar Sauce

Baked Potato

Sour Cream

Fruit Cup

WW Bread/Butter

Banana Cream Pie

MO – Garden Wrap

NCS – banana

Tuesday, April 6

Enchilada Casserole

NAS – Taco Chicken w/Rice

Fiesta corn

Pinto Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Frosted Churro Cake

MO – Bean and Cheese Burrito

NCS – SF Jell-o

Friday, April 9

Tuna Casserole

Stewed Tomatoes

Pickled Beets

Banana

Lime Sherbet

MO – Egg Salad

NCS – SF ice cream

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

