Current and previous elected positions

  • Former village trustee

Current and past community involvement

  • Volunteer for Cambridge Arts Council Fire Fest

Years I have resided in the Cambridge area

  • Since 1995

Current occupation

  • IT manager

What I like best about living in Cambridge

  • Small town and I know my neighbors

The greatest challenge currently facing Cambridge

  • Unwillingness for change and increasing costs to provide services

Cambridge’s greatest strength

  • People who care

My future vision for the Cambridge area as a citizen and an elected official

  •  I would like to prevent Cambridge from being stuck in the past and to move forward with the times including more diversity and inclusion in the community.

Recommended for you