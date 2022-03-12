Paula Hollenbeck Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Current and previous elected positionsFormer village trusteeCurrent and past community involvementVolunteer for Cambridge Arts Council Fire FestYears I have resided in the Cambridge areaSince 1995Current occupationIT managerWhat I like best about living in CambridgeSmall town and I know my neighborsThe greatest challenge currently facing CambridgeUnwillingness for change and increasing costs to provide servicesCambridge’s greatest strengthPeople who careMy future vision for the Cambridge area as a citizen and an elected official I would like to prevent Cambridge from being stuck in the past and to move forward with the times including more diversity and inclusion in the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cambridge outdoor immersion program is one of the first in Wisconsin Cambridge School Board candidates assess pandemic response, look forward Koshkonong Solar developer says farmland leases are valid Deerfield Fireman's Festival halted 'indefinintely' McFarland will host an informational session on a future Dane County landfill Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!