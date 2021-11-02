Commission eyes $5.9 million revised station cost

About $5.9 million is a good target for a revised plan to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station, members of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission said on Oct. 28.
Devin Flanigan, a consultant with design-build firm Keller, Inc., of Kaukauna, told the commission that due to rising construction costs, the same project that went to area referendums in April at a total cost of $6.5 million, would likely now cost $6.9 to $7.1 million.
So, starting from that new higher base, sending a revised project of about $5.9 million to voters in April 2022 referendums would still constitute significant square footage and amenity reductions out of the original project, Flanigan said.
Commission members, who represent the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana, said they were agreeable to continuing to discuss the cuts and would share them at upcoming regular town and village board meetings.
Proposed revisions to the station plans to bring costs down have included reducing the number of apparatus bays, reducing office and other spaces, and reducing the number of sleeping rooms and bathrooms. Scaling back on or eliminating new furniture purchases, eliminating a planned solar installation on the building’s roof, shrinking the size of the main vestibule, going with a metal rather than partial masonry exterior and paving the apron in front of the apparatus bay with asphalt rather than concrete are all other ideas.
“It really comes down to how much money do we want to spend?” Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said.
The commission next meets on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakland Town Hall. It has until Dec. 8 to submit referendum questions to the Jefferson and Dane County clerks to go on the April 5, 2022 ballot.
An architect from Keller, Inc., is expected to attend the Nov. 18 meeting with new drawings showing what the cost reductions might look like on the actual building plans, “and figure out how to put the puzzle pieces together,” Flanigan said.
April 2021 referendums failed in Cambridge, Oakland and the town of Christiana and passed in the town of Lake Mills and Rockdale. Rockdale and
Town of Lake Mills officials have said they don’t believe a 2022 referendum is required for their voters, as long as the revised project doesn’t exceed the maximum cost presented on the ballot last April.