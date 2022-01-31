Work progressing on new Cambridge bike route

As you may have noticed, a new asphalt recreational trail was constructed this past fall along U.S. Hwy 12-18 at the entrance to Cambridge. The Phil Van Valkenberg Connector Trail starts from a safe crossing at State Highway 134, continues through The Vineyards at Cambridge development, past the Dancing Goat Distillery and up to State Farm Road on Cambridge Foundation land.
This trail is the result of residents and public officials working diligently to obtain funding from both private and public sources. Contributions came from Dane and Jefferson County Parks, the Wisconsin DNR, the Cambridge Foundation, the Cambridge Winery, the Dancing Goat Distillery, Invenergy Solar Energy Company, and private citizens. This trail is the first phase of what one day will be a connection between Cambridge and the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
The group working to develop the connector trail is known as the Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail, Inc. They have obtained tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) organization, so all contributions toward the trail are tax-deductible.
This group is now focusing on the second, and final phase of the trail. The goal is to continue north from State Farm Road to the Glacial Drumlin Trail, with as much of the trail being off-road as possible. By the end of 2021 the group had raised just over $10,000 toward this goal.
Fort HealthCare was approached for a donation and took an interest in supporting the effort as a way of promoting healthy outdoor activity for Cambridge and Deerfield area residents and visitors. They donated $10,000 toward our trail building effort, doubling the group's bank balance.
Stay tuned as the Friends continue to build the connector trail. The first phase will be completed this Spring. A grand opening of the trail is being planned for May 22.