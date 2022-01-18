Cambridge boutique hotel opening soon in historic downtown building

The owners of a new boutique hotel in a historic space on Main Street in Cambridge say they’re almost ready to give the community a glimpse of its renewed interior.
Tony and Mandi Buonincontro have spent the past year renovating a long vacant 131-year-old building at 117 W. Main St. as Cambridge Inn on Main, with six guest rooms and suites.
The Buonincontros say they’re hoping to hold a community open house in late February.
They’re already booking reservations beginning May 1, with some weekends already full into the fall for wedding parties.
The Buonincontros have operated a rustic wedding and event barn, Villa Buonincontro, midway between Cambridge and Fort Aktinson for more than a decade. They envision the hotel being available for their weddings but also open to the general public.
When the couple bought the building in December 2020, they took on a significant challenge, finding crumbling bricks walls and in one future second-floor guest room, a gaping, rotting hole in the floor.
“This was the most challenging room. We could see blue sky,” through the missing brick wall chinking and a long-forgotten fern had somehow survived and grown wild, Tony Buonincontro recalled on a recent walk-through.
They still have the fern and expect to bring it back in a more contained form, to live again in the hotel when it opens.
Now, with state inspections mostly done and new electrical, plumbing and other updated mechanicals in place, the conversations have evolved to laying hickory floors and carpet, picking paint colors, choosing bathroom tile and restoring vintage furniture that will fill the rooms.
They’ve moved beyond envisioning where fireplaces will go and what the front foyer’s grand staircase might look like, to seeing those and many other elements almost ready for guests.
New interior walls were framed by late December, followed by the installation of new drywall. And a custom-made fire escape for the back of the building was almost ready to install.
Two rooms on the first floor will be fully handicap accessible. And one guest room will have an almost full kitchen. An ornate 3-room suite is emerging upstairs, where a longtime local lawyer’s offices once overlooked Main Street. And a Cambridge Inn on Main sign went up on the front façade in early December.
It’s been a lot of work, Tony Buonincontro admits.
“There are days that are far less than fun but we’re so close to walking through that gate, finally,” he said.
There have been some surprises of note, including the discovery of hand-blown 1880s vintage liquor bottles in the basement. The Buonincontros suspect they may have been there since prohibition in the 1920s.
The 3,000-square-foot building the Buonincontros are remaking was constructed in 1890. Its street level retail space has been many things including a general mercantile, hardware store, men’s clothier, meat market, sporting goods shop, a variety of grocers and a home decorating center. Its most recent occupant, Sienna River Gallery, closed about 8 years ago.
The second floor, meanwhile, is known to have housed the Cambridge village clerk’s office and a hair salon. And for about 50 years the most opulant second-floor space, that the Buonincontros are remaking as the 3-room guest suite, was the office of prominent local attorney Earl Munson.
Tony Buonincontro grew up in Fort Atkinson. Mandi (Scott) Buonincontro is a Cambridge High School graduate whose family has farmed locally for generations. Her great-grandparents once owned the mill that today is PLOW restaurant, 159 W. Main St. Her mother once owned a craft store in the village called Homespun House. And former longtime Village President Eileen Scott was her great aunt.