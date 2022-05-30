Deerfield track and field qualifies for state in nine events

The Deerfield boys and girls track and field teams both finished fifth at the Deerfield Sectional on Friday, May 27, qualifying for state in nine different events.
For the girls, junior Steffi Siewert won the long jump at 16 feet and 7.5 inches. Siewert also won the 100-meter dash at 12.56 seconds.
Freshman Brianna Ament took second in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.39 seconds. Siewert finished second in the 200-meter dash at 26.14 seconds.
For the boys, senior Dayton Lasack won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.01 seconds. Lasack won the 300-meter hurdles at 38.57 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of sophomore Martin Kimmel, junior Kalob Kimmel, junior Tobias Arenz and Lasack finished second at three minutes and 32.80 seconds. The 4x800 relay team of Martin Kimmel, Kalob Kimmel, Arenz and junior Pierce Manning ran third at 8:27.71.
Senior Vincent Mancheski threw third in the shot put at 45 feet and 8.5 inches.
Also competing at sectionals, the 4x800 relay team of sophomore Ella Arenz, freshman Piper Ryan, sophomore Kylee Lonigro and freshman McKenna Michel placed sixth at 11:07.47. The 4x100 relay team of Siewert, Ament, junior Abby Weisse and freshman Maddie Kimmel took seventh at 53.59 seconds.
In the discus throw, junior Evie Mikkelson threw sixth at 104 feet and four inches. Junior Maeci Johnson finished ninth in the girls pole vault at seven feet and six inches. Freshman Ben Wetzel took ninth in the boys pole vault at 10 feet.
The 2022 WIAA State Track and Field Championships will be held at UW-La Crosse beginning on Friday, June 3.