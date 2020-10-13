Local potter and Clay Collective member Michael Shael usually shows his work in 15 to 20 in-person art shows a year. This year, he’s shown in only one.
Shael says he is hoping to “try and recoup some of those losses from this year, but also to reconnect with some of my clientele,” during the upcoming Earth Wood and Fire Artist Tour through Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.
The self-directed driving tour, in its 21st year, is still on amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It is a pleasure for me to do the show and reconnect...once or twice a year,” Shael said.
Organizers say the tour is possible to hold safely, and will be an important revenue generator for local artists.
This year’s tour will have 13 stops at 13 different artist studios, to give customers a first-hand look at where and how art is made.
The tour is hosted by the Clay Collective, an organization of nine local potters, and the Cambridge Arts Council, a local non-profit focused on economic development.
Laurie Struss, president of the Cambridge Arts Council, said it wrestled with whether to move ahead with the tour. But ultimately, she said, it was clear the event was going to be important for artists economically.
Struss said that because the artist tour is a driving event, with people scattered across many sites instead of congregating for a single event, it was possible to be safe.
“It’s an event that allows itself to social-distancing so readily. It’s a great one to get our feet wet again with,” Struss said.
“I think it can be done without being too much of a risk,” agreed Shael.
“People are savvy enough to wear masks, and if they care to opt out they can certainly do so,” Cambridge potter Mark Skudlarek agreed.
The Cambridge Arts Council is asking that both artists and guests make adjustments because of Covid-19, Struss said.
Masks and social distancing will be required at all tour stops, Struss said. If a site is busy, Struss is asking patrons to try a different studio and circle back later.
Many artists, like Skudlarek, Shael and Deerfield potter Craig Kitzman, will be displaying their product outdoors, instead of inside shops or showrooms.
Skudlarek said he has a wall of product that is usually displayed outside, but will move the rest of his product outdoors as well.
Many artists have created Paypal or Venmo accounts to encourage virtual payment instead of cash exchanges, Struss said.
Artists also won’t be serving food at their studios as in previous years.
While artists said they’re anticipating smaller crowds and a different experience this year, they’re still looking forward to the tour.
“I’m excited by it. It’s certainly not going to be the same tour we’ve had in the past,” said Skudlarek. But “nothing is normal these days.”
Shael said that even with the public health challenges, the tour is a great opportunity for customers to see pottery up-close, to see a studio first-hand and to have an adventure to go along with an art piece.
“That’s what people are seeking more and more, experiences and adventures, and then something to remember that adventure by,” Shael said.
The tour lets locals “get out (and) enjoy a fall afternoon,” Skudlarek said. “If anything for your mental health, it’s an important thing.”
Struss said four artists who were originally going to participate have decided not to open their studios for the tour, due to rising COVID numbers in Wisconsin.
That’s understandable, Schael said.
“I respect that,” he said.
Artists Rick Hintze, Ric Lamore, Julie Moehn and Bud Skupniewitz may still be selling work, however, and patrons should contact them directly, Struss said.
Hintze said he decided not to open his studio because it wasn’t set up for social distancing or outdoor displays.
He said he didn’t want customers to have to wait in line to enter his shop, or get frustrated about delays.
Instead, Hintze has chosen to offer free shipping during the tour from his online shop, which will be stocked with product. Other artists will have online shops open as well, Struss said.
Hintze said he’s also scheduling one-on-one in-person visits to his shop, scheduled on days other than the tour.
Struss said three artists will be spread out and displaying their work at Galleria 214, because they can’t have visitors in their studios.
Above all else, potter Craig Kitzman said he’s just excited to reconnect with the local community.
“It’s our way of staying connected with the community, and the community staying in touch with what we’re doing,” Kitzman said. The tour “has grown consistently, which is just so energizing for all of the artists, to know that kind of community support is out there.”
Economic impact
One of the priorities for the Cambridge Arts Council is creating economic development opportunities for artists, and the Cambridge community as a whole.
Struss said artists have especially suffered during the pandemic, because of the mass cancellation of art shows and festivals.
“This one show is so important to them,” Struss said. “These artists really need an opportunity to sell their work which they have.”
The Clay Collective’s spring pottery tour was canceled due to Covid-19, and Struss and Shael say they’ve heard of shows being cancelled into next year.
Struss said if artists don’t have other streams of income, they may be especially struggling right now.
“They haven’t had the same safety net that other Americans have had,” Struss said. “It’s the handful of them that do not have a second income that are really struggling this year.”
“They really depend on the cashflow to help get through the winter,” Skudlarek said. “Most of my business is retail. It’s crucially important to have it.”
“I certainly don’t expect to have the same crowds that we’ve had in previous (years),” Skuklarek continued. But, he said, “every little bit helps.”
“It would be nice to have a little bit of my own income coming in this year,” Shael agreed.
