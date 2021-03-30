Good Friday Events

April 2: Community Good Friday service
Cambridge-area clergy are planning a community-wide Good Friday worship service on Friday, April 2 at noon in Veterans Park, 100 E. Main Street. The outdoor service is meant to minimize risk of COVID-19. Participants can bring lawn chairs, or tune into FM station 87.7 to listen to the service. More information: (608) 423-3135.
April 2: Good Friday Stations of the Cross
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield is offering a self-driving community Stations of the Cross experience on Good Friday.
The April 2 activity is open to the public.
Participants start by picking up a guidebook outside the church, 3494 Oak Park Road. From there, they’ll take a self-driving tour, stopping by 14 different Deerfield-area Stations of the Cross sites.
Two of the stops are at the church, two are at homes in the surrounding countryside and the rest are homes in the village of Deerfield.
Each house has a stake outside it with a cross on it and sign designating which station it is. Participants can stay at each station stay as long as they like.
There are readings, prayers and reflections in the guidebook.
Participants do not need to get out of their vehicle for this experience and none of the stops are on a busy road.
The last station is in front of a rock that has three crosses naturally etched in it and is over 1 million years old. It was found in a farm field.
More information: (608) 764-5885.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.