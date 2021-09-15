Deerfield’s 2021 Homecoming is quickly approaching. The theme this year is a Hollywood Homecoming: “Lights, Camera, Action.” Events will run from Sunday to Saturday the week of the 27th.
Schedule:
- Banner and float work will be on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., for high school students only
- Powder Puff Football will be Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at John Polzin Field
- A bonfire will happen right after Powder Puff Football at the High School from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Float construction will be on Friday, Oct. 1 from 7:55 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.
- Macho volleyball will be on Friday, Oct. 1 from 9:50 a.m. to 11:41 a.m.
- The Homecoming pep rally will be on Friday, Oct. 1 from 12:11 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
- The Homecoming parade will be on Friday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. on Main Street
- The Homecoming dance will be on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 p.m. to Midnight at the High School. Admission costs $8 for a single ticket and $15 for a couple.
- Homecoming Court and King and Queen introduction will be at 10 p.m.
These are the main events. The school will run a pep assembly schedule for students to pay the class games, which will happen the last 20 minutes of the school day all week, except for Thursday, Sept. 30.
Dress up days:
- Monday: Morning after the Oscars Day — Pajama Day
- Tuesday: Monochromatic Movie Day — Grades 9/10 wear white and Grades 11/12 wear black
- Wednesday: Red Carpet Day — All students wear red
- Thursday: Favorite Movie Character Day
- Friday: Demon Spirit Day
Homecoming Representatives, King and Queen and Grand Marshal:
- Musical Rep.: Wes Christianson
- Volleyball Rep.: Morgan Mack
- Spirit Squad Rep.: Kadence Leigh
- Student Council Rep.: Peyton Freymiller
- Boys Soccer Rep.: Eric Staszak
- True ID Rep.: Addy Kapral
- Academic Decathlon Rep.: Emma Rick
- NHS Rep.: Laura Bush
- Cross County Rep.: Mackenzie Hunt
- Art Club Rep.: Breanna Ezzell
- Pep Band Rep.: Jacob Dunsirn
- Football Rep.: Collin Klade
- Queen and King: Olivia Slovacek and Dayton Lasack
- 25 Year Queen and King: Kristin Hommen and Josh Roller
- Grand Marshal: Rachel Polzin