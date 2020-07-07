For hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents who have sought unemployment aid due to COVID-19, a job loss this spring may have been just the first rung in their crisis.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is now sitting at about 12%, after spiking to 13.6% in April. That’s about 372,000 state residents currently collecting unemployment and four times Wisconsin’s 3.1 percent unemployment rate in March.
Piling onto that reality, some analysts estimate that up to 260,000 Wisconsin residents have lost their employer-sponsored healthcare since the spring. Many more may face such a loss soon, as months into collecting unemployment, their employer- sponsored health care may be approaching expiration.
Meanwhile, it’s mostly politics as usual in Washington, D.C., where the Trump administration and a divided Congress have in recent weeks engaged in a bitter partisan fight over the future of the Affordable Care Act. One side of the political aisle is calling for what’s become commonly known as Obamacare to be ruled unconstitutional and done away with entirely, and the other side is calling for it to be strengthened.
Wisconsin state legislators and the governor’s office have, too, in recent months, played their share of pandemic politics.
Thankfully, a variety of agencies and organizations are pushing on here in the state, unfettered by politics, to simply ensure that people have someone to reach out to, to get answers to health-insurance questions, as the pandemic stretches on.
Questions in the minds of Wisconsin residents who have already lost their health insurance, or foresee that coming, may range from whether they are eligible for the HealthCare.gov Marketplace, COBRA or BadgerCare Plus, to whether a program they are enrolled in now or are considering enrolling in fully covers the cost of a COVID-19 test.
Last week, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance stepped into this arena, announcing a new, free online portal, WisCovered.com, where experts fluent in English, Spanish and Hmong can help callers navigate available health-care options and find one that best fits their situation, as well as answer general questions. Experts at WisCovered.com can also help callers file an insurance complaint.
“Finding affordable health insurance that works for you can be hard. We get it,” the site says. “No one should have to struggle to find the insurance that gets them the care they need when and where they need it.”
WisCovered.com lists phone-in options, including Milwaukee and Madison-specific numbers and a number, 877-947-2211, that can be called from anywhere in Wisconsin. It also has a dedicated number, 1-800-242-1060, for people over age 65 who have Medicare questions.
The idea for WisCovered.com was developed as part of Governor Tony Evers’ OCI-DHS Health Care Coverage Advisory Council’s Marketing Workgroup, the site notes. The workgroup includes representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, many organizations, insurance companies, and “other folks who want to help make sure every Wisconsinite has access to affordable health insurance,” the site says.
WisCovered.com joins other similar online portals in Wisconsin that offer free help navigating health insurance options, including www.coveringwi.org.
In the midst of a global pandemic response that too often has been tainted by political partisanship, we’re encouraged to see this kind of basic help being made available to state residents.
Through no fault of their own, many Wisconsin residents may — all at once --have lost a job, seen their income plummet, become in need of a publicly sponsored health care program and become in need of help navigating complex questions arising from all of that.
Offering people in crisis an easy way to reach out with their health-care questions exemplifies the non-political, community-and-humanity-centered approach Wisconsin needs to be taking right now.
