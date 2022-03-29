Contested village board, school board, county board races on the April 5 ballot

The April 5 election is next week, with contested local races for Cambridge Village Board, Cambridge School Board, Deerfield Village Board, Deerfield School Board and District 37 of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Candidates can register until April 1 as a write-in. Their names won’t appear on the ballot. Under Wisconsin law, votes entered for a candidate will only be counted if they have registered as a write-in.
There are no races on the ballot this spring in the town of Lake Mills nor in the town of Christiana.
The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent in recents weeks has hosted and recorded virtual forums for the locally contested school board, village board and county board races, and has published articles based on those forums. All 5 articles, with the forum recordings attached, are posted on the newspaper’s website.
Here’s who’s running for local board seats this spring:
Dane County Board of Supervisors
Marshall-area resident Steven Schulz is challenging incumbent Kate McGinnity, of Cambridge, for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat. McGinnity was first elected to the county board in 2020.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors
Incumbent Laura Payne’s District 16 seat is open on the Jefferson County Board, which includes the town of Oakland and part of the village of Cambridge. Payne is not seeking re-election. She was first elected to the county board in 2014.
Longtime Oakland town resident Meg Turville-Heitz has registered as write-in for the seat.
Cambridge Village Board
Five people are running for three seats on the Cambridge Village Board. Candidates include former village board members Kris Breunig and Paula Hollenbeck, incumbent Eric Wittwer and challengers Timothy Phelps and Rebeca Borchardt. Incumbents Wyatt Rose and Carla Galler aren’t seeking re-election.
Deerfield Village Board
Five people are vying for three seats on the Deerfield Village Board. Incumbents Arnold Evensen, David Wilkinson and Gary Wieczorek are all running again, against challengers Tracy Curtis and Kerri Hewitt.
Deerfield School Board
Four people are running for two seats on the Deerfield School Board, including incumbents Lisa Sigurslid and Melissa Frame and challengers Scott Michel and Jim Seibert.
Cambridge School Board
Four people are running for two seats on the Cambridge School Board, including incumbent Courtney Reed Jenkins and challengers Tara Vasby, Adam Heb and Angela Wurtz. Incumbent Mike Huffman is not seeking re-election.
Deerfield Town Board
Nick Brattlie and Randy Behlke are running unopposed for their two seats on the Deerfield Town Board.
Oakland Town Board
Tom Jensen and Jimmy DeGidio are running unopposed for their two seats on the Oakland Town Board. John Adsit is also running unopposed for a seat on the Town of Oakland Sanitary District Board.