Correction

The April 22 print edition of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent incorrectly listed the tax increase for Cambridge property owners, following the passage of an April 6 levy cap referendum, as $117.52 per $100,000. In fact, that would have been the total impact had both the levy cap referendum and a separate fire station expansion referendum passed on April 6. The station referendum failed. The levy cap referendum impact alone will be $58.77 per $100,000 of assessed value, or about $147 for a $250,000 home. The correct figures had been previously published in print and online.
