Sept. 16 Community Briefs

Koats for Kids
CART (Cambridge Area Resource Team) along with the Community Action Coalition, and Klinke Cleaners will once again be sponsoring the Koats for Kids drive.
This drive is community-based in Dane and Jefferson counties. Since the program’s start in 1986, Koats for Kids has collected, cleaned and distributed over 334.000 coats to help those people in need of warm, winter clothing.
This year, the Koats for Kids drive has set a goal of collecting 6,000 winter coats to help meet the projected needs for the approaching winter.
Donations of gently used or new winter coats, scarves, hats, gloves and mittens are all being accepted. CART will be accepting winter clothing from baby sizes to adult large and tall.
The collection runs from Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Oct. 6. Donations of clothing or money may be dropped off at the CART Office at 223 U.S. Hwy. 18, Suite #1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 1-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.
Dates, times and locations will be announced soon, as to when the coats and winter clothing will be available for pickup.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
Volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers are needed in the Cambridge area. Volunteers pick up meals in Cambridge at 11:15 a.m. and deliver to 6 to 10 patrons, for a total time commitment of about two hours. Volunteers typically give one or two days per quarter, but that is flexible. For more information on scheduling or with other questions contact Willerup Church at (608) 423-3777 or email secretary@willerupumc.org
Memory screenings offered
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
For more information contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com.
- October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library
- November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3pm at the Watertown Senior Center
- December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library
If you need an interpreter, please let the ADRC know upon registration. Needing a memory screen sooner or during a private time? Call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.