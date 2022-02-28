Deadline approaching for spring election letters to the editor

It’s an unusually busy local spring election season, with five heavily contested races for the Cambridge and Deerfield village boards, Cambridge and Deerfield school boards and the Dane County Board.
The village of Cambridge and towns of Oakland and Christiana also have a fire and EMS station expansion referendum on the April 5 ballot.
We recognize that some local residents will want to share their views on candidates and on the referendums in coming weeks, by submitting letters to the editor.
But don’t wait until the last minute to send us your election-related letters.
As in past years, we’ve set a submission cutoff date later this month for letters to appear in print in the newspaper before the election, and to be posted to the newspaper’s website.
The last day that letters to the editor regarding the April 5 election will be published in the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent is Thursday, March 24. The deadline for submitting any election-related letters is Monday, March 21, at noon.
That deadline ensures that, were a published letter deemed inaccurate or unfair, a chance remains for someone targeted in it to respond. While we expect those situations to be rare, it’s important to reserve a week for them.
Letters may be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper’s office at 320 N. Lake St., Lake Mills, WI 53551. They may also be emailed to Managing Editor Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@hngnews.com.
Also, a reminder that your letters need to meet our criteria for length (no more than 400 words), clarity and civility. If we have a question or concern an editor will reach out in hopes of finding a mutual solution so your letter can run. So, be sure to include your phone and email information so we can connect with you if needed.
Our criteria for letters to the editor is spelled out in more detail in print each week on the Opinion Page. Our rules include that letters must be signed and that we reserve the right to not publish them, for any reason, without explanation. Before sending us a letter, please review that policy in full.
We look forward to hearing your voices in coming weeks and we look forward to learning about your election-related views in your letters to the editor.