DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL

Deerfield boys basketball loses to Brodhead, New Glarus

  • 1 min to read

The Deerfield boys basketball went 0-2 at the New Glarus Tournament this week, losing to Brodhead and New Glarus.

Brodhead 68

Deerfield 55

The Brodhead Cardinals pulled away from the Deerfield Demons in the second half with a 68-55 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Josiah Engen led Brodhead with 25 points, while Deerfield junior guard Cal Fisher had 20 points. Senior forward Dayton Lasack recorded nine points.

Brodhead 68, Deerfield 55

Brodhead 29 39 — 68

Deerfield 24 31 — 55

Brodhead — Engen 25, Leifker 18, Walker 11, Malkow 9, Boegli 3, Saunders 2. Totals 68.

Deerfield — Fisher 20, Lasack 9, M. Kimmel 8, Lees 7, K. Kimmel 6, Dunsirn 4, Sigurslid 1. Totals 55.

New Glarus 72

Deerfield 56

Senior forward Dayton Lasack had a season-high 19 points, along with eight rebounds in a Deerfield 72-56 loss to New Glarus on Monday, Dec. 27.

Junior guard Cal Fisher had a team-high 20 points. The Demons struggled shooting from 3-point territory, going 6-25 in the loss.

New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56

New Glarus 35 37 — 72

Deerfield 27 29 — 56

Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Fisher 6, 5-7, 20, Lasack 7, 4-5, 19, Lees 3, 1-4, 7, K. Kimmel 2, 0-0, 5, Manning 1, 0-0, 3, M. Kimmel 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 20, 10-16, 56.

Three pointers — Deerfield (Fisher 3, Manning, K. Kimmel, Lasack) 6.

Tags

