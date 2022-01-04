DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL Deerfield boys basketball loses to Brodhead, New Glarus csteed csteed Author email Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Deerfield boys basketball went 0-2 at the New Glarus Tournament this week, losing to Brodhead and New Glarus.Brodhead 68Deerfield 55The Brodhead Cardinals pulled away from the Deerfield Demons in the second half with a 68-55 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 29.Josiah Engen led Brodhead with 25 points, while Deerfield junior guard Cal Fisher had 20 points. Senior forward Dayton Lasack recorded nine points.Brodhead 68, Deerfield 55Brodhead 29 39 — 68Deerfield 24 31 — 55Brodhead — Engen 25, Leifker 18, Walker 11, Malkow 9, Boegli 3, Saunders 2. Totals 68.Deerfield — Fisher 20, Lasack 9, M. Kimmel 8, Lees 7, K. Kimmel 6, Dunsirn 4, Sigurslid 1. Totals 55.New Glarus 72Deerfield 56Senior forward Dayton Lasack had a season-high 19 points, along with eight rebounds in a Deerfield 72-56 loss to New Glarus on Monday, Dec. 27.Junior guard Cal Fisher had a team-high 20 points. The Demons struggled shooting from 3-point territory, going 6-25 in the loss.New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56New Glarus 35 37 — 72Deerfield 27 29 — 56Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Fisher 6, 5-7, 20, Lasack 7, 4-5, 19, Lees 3, 1-4, 7, K. Kimmel 2, 0-0, 5, Manning 1, 0-0, 3, M. Kimmel 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 20, 10-16, 56.Three pointers — Deerfield (Fisher 3, Manning, K. Kimmel, Lasack) 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you