Cambridge wrestling loses to Luther Prep, competes at Waunakee

At the Waunakee Warrior Invite, Clayton Stenjem and Ivan Sopkovich each finished fourth on Saturday.
Stenjem lost to Finn Muligan of Watertown by a 9-6 decision in round one, lost an 8-5 decision to Jaren Grimsled of North Crawford/Seneca in round two and lost a 19-4 technical fall to Aidan Gruenenfelder of Pecatonica/Argyle in round three. Stenjem won his final two matches with a 10-1 major decision over Braydyn Collins of Clinton in round four and won a 15-12 decision over Jin Xiong of Holmen in round five at the 106 weight class.
Sopkovich was pinned in round one by Xavier Palmer of Holmen. In round two, Sopkovich scored a pin over Logan Hespe of Watertown. Gavin Vitense of Beaver Dam/Wayland scored a sudden victory over Sopkovich in round three, but Sopkovich advanced to the championship bracket, getting pinned by Matt McBride of Holmen and lost a 3-2 decision to Lucas Rue of Pecatonica/Argyle in the third-place match at 152.
At 220, Gunnar Sperle finished eighth after getting pinned by Carson Westcott of Holmen. Sperle received a bye before being pinned by undefeated Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee. Robert Savelkoul of Waukesha South scored a pin on Sperle in round five, and Sperle lost a 8-0 major decision to Eric Chairez of Watertown in the seventh-place match.
Watertown Luther Prep 55
Cambridge 6
Clayton Stenjem of Cambridge earned a fall victory at 106 over Micah Boggs of, earning the lone points for the Cambridge wrestling team on Tuesday.
At 220, Gunner Sperle lost an 8-0 major decision to Chuy Medina. Joe Downing lost a 3-2 decision to Phil McCaskill at 160.
Tyce Bettenhausen was pinned at 126 by Caleb Wendland. Ivan Sopkovich was pinned by Paul Kuske at 152.
A double forfeit was issued at the 113, 120 and 138 weight classes. Watertown Luther Prep earned forfeit victories at 285, 132, 145, 182, 170 and 195. Watertown Luther Prep won the dual 55-6.
LUTHER PREP 55, CAMBRIDGE 6
106 — Stenjem (C) pinned Boggs (LP) (1:39)
113, 120, 138 — Double forfeit
132, 145, 170, 182, 195, 285 — Luther Prep received forfeit
126 — Wendland (LP) pinned Bettenhausen (C) (3:26)
152 — Kuske (LP) pinned Sopkovich (C) (3:43)
160 — McCaskill (LP) dec. Downing (C) 3-2
220 — Medina (LP) major dec. Sperle (C) 8-0