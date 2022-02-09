Before lauding Koshkonong Solar benefits, do no local harm

Three years into a bitter local debate, our struggle with whether to support the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center comes down to questions like this: can we be pro-renewable energy and also against this sprawling, 300-megawatt and up to 6,200-acre project? Can we be pro-farmer and still urge Chicago developer Invenergy, LLC and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to not go forward with long-term agriculture leases?
The answer to both questions is yes, we believe, with deep roots in our perspective on building and sustaining small-town community.
Community is many things to us out here in rural eastern Dane County, including putting collective benefit above individual gain. It’s also not accepting local harm as an inevitable cost of state, regional or global progress.
If an idea — like a utility-scale solar farm – threatens anyone locally, we need to collectively work to stop it.
First, do no harm isn’t a new concept.
We urge prospective new business owners to think about their impact. Will they compliment existing merchants or compete with and crush them? If the latter is true, stop.
We urge organizers of a new festival or fundraiser to avoid a date an existing event has perennially been held on. If it hurts what’s already here, stop.
We talk through problems at the coffee shop or during the annual meatball dinner at the local Lutheran church. Seek consensus. Don’t divide.
And so, our opposition to Koshkonong Solar doesn’t come down to the legitimacy of solar in general or of this project specifically. It’s not based on our lack of recognition of the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. We aren’t blind to climate change.
Neither do we dispute that nearby, critical utility transmission infrastructure is easily tapped into, making Cambridge an attractive site. We don’t dispute that Dane County is attractive with its progressive views on renewable energy. There are many reasons for the Public Service Commission to approve this project as good for the environment.
Neither do we dispute that some local landowners stand to gain financially from solar leases. We know this would keep some farmers in business when they otherwise might succumb to agriculture industry headwinds. We struggle to say “no” to a plan that could help them individually.
We also don’t dispute that the towns of Deerfield and Christiana, and Dane County, could see significant financial windfalls from a state utility aid fund if Koshkonong Solar is approved. According to Renew Wisconsin, Dane County could get as much as $700,000 a year and the two townships could share $500,000 a year. We struggle to say “no” to the road repairs, local tax reduction and things that might be funded.
But in the end, we urge the PSC to say “no” to Koshkonong Solar because the collective cost to the Cambridge community is too high. What hurts some of us here hurts us all, and we need to stop.
The plan would come at too high of a cost for many of our neighbors whose rural homes will be nearly surrounded by solar panels. They’ll enjoy their property less and are worried about loss of value. In our community, their loss is all of ours.
It will come at too high of cost to the village of Cambridge, in its inability to grow to the west along the U.S. 12-18 corridor for the next 50 years. Cambridge’s loss is a loss for Deerfield and all of our surrounding towns, collectively.
And will come at too high of a cost to the Cambridge School District, that has safety concerns about a solar field rising a few hundred yards from it elementary school. School district officials are also worried about enrollment decline from families moving elsewhere, as an industrial field supplants rural countryside. There are fewer greater responsibilities in a rural community than to support our local school district. Its worries are all of ours and for that we must collectively say “no” to Koshkonong Solar.
And then there’s the divide that’s already arisen between neighbors and friends. That only threatens to deepen. Years from now we’ll ask what might have been? Did the loss justify the gain? What camps did we separate into? At a church meatball supper decades from now, will we sit at a table across the room from people we might once have sat beside, based on our past Koshkonong Solar views? If it has potential to divide us here, stop.
And so, while we appreciate the expert and science-based testimony of Invenergy representatives and others who recently spoke before the PSC, who extolled the broader state, regional and national benefits of renewable energy, we urge rejection of Koshkonong Solar.
It’s not wholly good for Cambridge. And a community mindset must start at home, before we begin to consider state, national or global benefits or impacts.
In our view, the ripping apart of a small town is as costly as a continued reliance on fossil fuel. Neither wins. But first, let’s do no harm here.