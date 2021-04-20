Lissy Pero carded a round of 46 to finish in a tie for third place in Monday’s Rock Valley Conference Mini Meet, held at Lake Ripley Country Club.

Pero had two pars during her round.

Cambridge also got a 53 from Kat Toepfer, a 62 from Bella Hollis and a 68 from Amerie Timler.

Cambridge finished sixth with a team score fo 229.

RVC MINI MEET

At Lake Ripley C.C.

Team scores: Jefferson 174, Beloit Turner 206, McFarland 217, Clinton 220, Edgerton 221, Cambridge 229, Evansville 248.

Top 5: Draeger, Jef, 39; Schmidt, Jef, 42; Pero, Cam, 46; Schamens, Jeff, 46; Peterson Cl., 46.

Tags

Load comments