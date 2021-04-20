Lissy Pero carded a round of 46 to finish in a tie for third place in Monday’s Rock Valley Conference Mini Meet, held at Lake Ripley Country Club.
Pero had two pars during her round.
Cambridge also got a 53 from Kat Toepfer, a 62 from Bella Hollis and a 68 from Amerie Timler.
Cambridge finished sixth with a team score fo 229.
RVC MINI MEET
At Lake Ripley C.C.
Team scores: Jefferson 174, Beloit Turner 206, McFarland 217, Clinton 220, Edgerton 221, Cambridge 229, Evansville 248.
Top 5: Draeger, Jef, 39; Schmidt, Jef, 42; Pero, Cam, 46; Schamens, Jeff, 46; Peterson Cl., 46.
