The morning began like all do, with a visit outside to accompany the dog on her walk. We stepped into the darkness and I saw overnight we had some freezing rain that coated the steps of the porch. With caution I stepped down and the dog tugged on her leash.
As my father was fond of saying, the coefficient of friction of ice is close to zero — which my gingerly placed foot discovered. The combination of the tugging dog heading down the inclined plane of the steps and the tenuous footing resulted in a backward fall and slide down the steps.
The dog took off running and left me crumpled at the bottom of the steps. I was bruised but nothing was broken, save for the cracked screen on my smartphone that I had stupidly placed in my back pocket.
I slowly got up, more embarrassed and disgusted than injured. I knew it was slippery and I still fell. It shouldn’t have happened.
But falls do happen, especially among the elderly. While I was lucky to not be injured, other falls are deadly. Wisconsin has the nation’s worst rate of deadly falls among the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin State Journal reported in 2019 that 1,365 Wisconsin residents 65 or older died in falls in 2016 — more than double the national average.
I’m a few years away from age 65, but falls happen to everyone. The State Journal said falls in 2017 resulted in about 129,000 emergency-room visits and almost 16,000 hospitalizations. The medical cost for Medicare and Medicaid programs — paid mostly by taxpayers — was more than $1 billion.
Bones and bodies become more frail as we age. At least I still have enough spring in my step that I bounced when I fell.
But I do need to be more careful. One of the side effects of having Meniere’s Disease and vertigo is that it impacts my balance — which didn’t prevent me from being up on the ladder this past spring and summer as I was painting the house.
A few weeks ago, I was bending down to feed the cats and I kept going down. Directly in my landing path were the cat-litter boxes. Thankfully, I was able to stop my fall before I did a face-plant into the cat litter.
I should point out that some drinks of holiday cheer that evening may have contributed to my instability, but I wasn’t in a falling-down-drunk condition. However, the consumption of alcohol and our state’s fondness for drink are certainly factors in our falling-down rate, along with treacherous winter conditions.
Years ago, a company I worked for required all employees to take an online course called “Slips, Trips and Falls.” Clearly, I should find that video-training class and brush up on my basics. I’ve taken two tumbles in the past month; the third time may not be the charm.
Possible seed shortage looms
With February around the corner, this is the time of year many gardeners are planning their spring gardens. But don’t wait too long to order seeds. The surging demand for vegetable seeds this past year — attributed to concerns regarding food shortages because of the pandemic — is back. Some seed sellers are seeing heavy demand and temporarily delaying shipments so they can restock their products.
My wife, Sherry, has already placed her seed order, so hopefully, our favorite varieties will be secure. My best advice is to order them online instead of through the mail — it’s quicker. Order them now instead of waiting to buy them in the stores later in the spring in case there’s a shortage later.
Thankfully Sherry is a better planner than yours truly, the procrastinator. You can’t reap if you don’t sow.
Chris Hardie spent more than 30 years as a reporter, editor and publisher. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and won dozens of state and national journalism awards. He is a former president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Contact him at chardie1963@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.