County Board considers removing prayer time, pledge from meeting agendas

Prayer is one type of inspirational message Dane County Board members could offer at the start of each meeting, but it would no longer be a standing agenda item at every meeting under a tentative recommendation from a county committee.
The Pledge of Allegiance, meanwhile, would continue to be recited at every meeting under a tentative recommendation made March 24 by the county board’s Executive Committee.
The committee expects to vote on those recommendations and a variety of other proposed rule changes on April 7 as it prepares to start a new term following the April 5 election.
The April 7 meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is virtual.
Any recommendation approved by the Executive Committee on April 7 would be brought to a final vote at the County Board’s organizational meeting at 7 p.m. on April 19. That meeting will also be virtual.
County Board members and speakers from the community spent several hours on March 24 weighing whether to remove a dedicated prayer and the pledge from future meeting agendas.
The recommendations from County Board Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, of Madison, drew two speakers to the meeting from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, Atty. Ryan Jayne and Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. They urged the committee to recommend that both prayer and the pledge be dropped from future meetings.
“The only way for government speech to be inclusive is for it to be secular,” Jayne said. Removing all religious references, he said, ensures that government meetings “are open and welcoming to all.”
Regarding the Pledge of Allegiance, Jayne said that “participating in a rote, automatic exercise is not patriotism. If anything, it’s tribal nationalism. And with the 1950s insertion of ‘God’ into the pledge the exercise becomes one of Christian nationalism.”
Gaylor said about 40 percent of Dane County residents are not religious and said dedicating time for prayer at the start of every county board meeting makes “those who are not religious feel like outsiders in their community.”
“The pledge is also a sticking point for many people, especially parents, because it does tie patriotism to piety,” Gaylor said.
Some committee members offered a different view.
Committee member and County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer, of Waunakee, said both the pledge and dedicated time for a prayer should remain on the agenda.
“It’s important to remind ourselves at each meeting of liberty and justice for all, and why we should work toward it,” Kiefer said.
On prayer, Kiefer said he’s been on the county board for 10 years, “and this is the first time in 10 years that this has been controversial. No one in 10 years has ever complained to me about any prayer I have ever given.”
Kiefer also noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that prayer is permissible for local government bodies to offer at the start of a meeting.
Wegleitner said both setting aside time for a prayer and reciting the pledge at meetings is controversial and people on both sides of the aisle “have very strong feelings about them.”
She stressed that in her proposals there was “no intention at all to take away a supervisor’s right to offer a message, including a religious one or a prayer, during that inspirational message time. But I do think it’s important for us to think about the words we use in our agendas and the words we use in communicating with each other.”
Wegleitner also noted that in the days leading up to the March 24 meeting “I have received death threats,” over the proposals. “I have been called every name in the book.”
Some people in the community “feel threatened by this, by the fact that we would be even discussing this,” Wegleitner said. “I think we should talk about it. We shouldn’t decide whether or not to talk about an item because we’re afraid, because there are people who use fear, who impose fear, to scare us to compel a response based on their view of America.”
“I respect different opinions on this issue. It is worth considering how the pledge, and prayer too, is viewed in government meetings and for what reasons and why we have it, and how it makes different people feel,” Wegleitner continued.
Executive Committee member and County Board Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, of Madison, said he agreed with removing prayer as a standing agenda item while continuing to allow it as an inspirational message option at the start of every meeting.
“Prayer can be a type of inspirational message,” Chawla said.
“If people want to say a prayer they can,” agreed Executive Committee member and County Board Supervisor Elena Haasl, of Madison, but “I don’t want that expectation that there needs to be a prayer.”
County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said an inspirational message might be a poem or a song, adding that “if there are other things that could be inspirational, I would encourage folks to share those as well. I want to ensure that we are all encompassing.”
Pledge
Chawla said the Pledge of Allegiance should continue to be recited at county board meetings.
“As an immigrant, I reflect up on the words in the Pledge of Allegiance and I reflect upon what they mean particularly when it comes to service to community and helping all those around you and helping everyone achieve the American dream,” he said, adding that “I think it’s unfortunate that…the pledge can be divisive when it’s used by certain factions of our country to exclude people,” or to put down people “who have certain political opinions.”
Haasl countered that county board members shouldn’t be required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
“I’m not against anybody saying the Pledge of Allegiance but I don’t think it should be written into our rules. It’s not for me and it doesn’t have be for everybody,” she said. It should be something “optional, if supervisors choose say it,” she said.
Other rule changes
The Executive Committee also on March 24 declined to endorse a proposed rule change that would prohibit blanket, 3-minute time limits on public comment at county committee meetings. The proposed rule would require committees, at the start of each meeting, to set a speaker time limit based on the number of people registered to comment.
Executive Committee member and County Board Supervisor Chuck Erickson, of Madison, said he prefers a speaker time limit that is “the same for every meeting.” He said that keeps things “streamlined and efficient.”
Chawla countered, however, that he supports disallowing blanket speaker time limits, arguing that would lend “more of a collaborative,” atmosphere to county meetings.
The Executive Committee also declined to recommend a rule change that would require committees to let citizens comment on a matter carried over from a previous meeting, if they had already had a chance to speak at that prior meeting.