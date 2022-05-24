 Skip to main content
Cambridge boys golf wins Williams Bay regional; advances to sectionals

  • Updated
Nick Buckman
Freshman Nick Buckman watches a putt break towards the hole at the Division 3 WIAA Regional at Williams Bay on Tuesday, May 24. Buckman earned medalist honors after shooting a 73. 

The Cambridge boys golf team showed up to play at the Williams Bay Division 3 golf regional on Tuesday, May 24.

All five Cambridge golfers scored in the top ten as Blue Jays won the regional.

Kian Bystol-Flores
Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores hits a drive at the WIAA Williams Bay regional on Tuesday, May 24. Bystol-Flores finished second overall with a 74. 

“The boys like to practice, they’re a group of kids that will play until they can’t see their ball each day,” said Cambridge head coach Travis Galston. “The amount of time they put into this game is now showing in their scores.”

Junior Nick Buckman earned medalist honors, shooting three-over par with a 73.

“He played very smart golf, and played like a veteran golfer where he knew when par was a great score on each hole. Birdies would happen if he stayed in the moment on each shot,” said Galston.

Finishing one stroke behind Buckman was freshman Kian Bystol-Flores. Bystol-Flores finished second with a 74.

Freshman Matt Buckman scored in a five-way tie for fourth place with an 80. Senior Max Heth and sophomore Cade Nottestad both finished tied for ninth with an 82.

Cade Nottestad
Sophomore Cade Nottestad hits a putt towards the hole on Tuesday, May 24. 
Max Heth
Senior Max Heth hits a chip shot on Tuesday, May 24. 
Matt Buckman
Freshman Matt Buckman hits a tee-shot on Tuesday, May 24. 

“It’s a nice issue to have with the depth we have on this team. It allows the boys to play a little more freely because they know if they don’t have their best stuff that day, one of their teammates will pick them up,” said Galston. “They all want each other to do well, but have this inner challenge to beat each other at the same time.”

Team scores: Cambridge 309, Abundant Life Christian Co-Op 328, The Prairie School 345, Williams Bay 371, Palmyra-Eagle 384, Kenosha St. Joseph 400.

