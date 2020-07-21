Deerfield families concerned about coronavirus exposure will be able to put their children in a separate, supported online program if school buildings reopen in September, Superintendent Michelle Jensen says.
Jensen made that pledge as part of a lengthy report to the board on July 20 in which she shared how, in close coordination with Public Health Madison & Dane County, administrators and staff are working on a multi-tiered plan for how classes might operate in every possible public health scenario — virtually, in-person and in a blended model that would be part-virtual and part-in-person.
Jensen said in a blended model, children would likely be at school two days a week and learn from home two days a week, with a fifth day off for students while teachers take time to plan and to meet one-on-one with those who need extra help.
Jensen said — pointedly — that children whose families chose online classes over sending them to a school building that is open would be put in a virtual program run by an outside vendor, with access to a Deerfield support teacher. The content they’d be learning would be similar to their grade-level peers from Deerfield, but they would not be taught by a regular Deerfield grade-level teacher, Jensen said. If school buildings are open, Jensen said, regular grade-level teachers would be exclusively teaching children who are physically on-site, she said.
Jensen additionally said that if schools begin virtually and then shift to reopened buildings, that families who opt then to keep their children learning from home would be shifted from away from a regular grade-level Deerfield teacher to an outside virtual learning program with access to a support teacher.
Jensen said the set-up for those families who opt for online-only school through an outside vendor would look very different from what other students would experience with a regular grade-level Deerfield teacher who begins teaching in-person at a school building in September and has to later shift to teaching virtually. That teacher would stick with their class for the entire year, whether they are learning virtually or in-person, Jensen said. Virtual learning with a regular grade-level Deerfield teacher, she also said, would be a mix of real-time student-teacher meetings and pre-recorded content and other online resources.
She noted that the school district is fully aware of internet access challenges that some families face and is planning for that.
The July 20 school board meeting was held-in person in the Deerfield High School commons, with attendees distanced to meet Dane County public health guidelines. The board on July 20 was meeting again in person after months of gathering virtually.
School board member Lisa Sirguslid said for anyone with children, this year has been “a very difficult time.”
“We all want kids to go back to school, but we also want what’s best for them,” Sigurslid said. If the school district decides to reopen buildings, “there may be parents who feel uncomfortable sending their kids back to school,” Sigurslid said.
“We know for sure there are families who are going to feel very, very concerned about that,” Jensen agreed.
Jensen said that it’s become clear in recent days in phone conversations with Madison Dane County Public Health officials that it has the authority to close school buildings in the county at any time based on public health data, and with little notice, even if a local school board has voted to reopen them.
Jensen added that she has learned in recent days that Public Health Madison & Dane County is developing a data matrix that it expects to rely on to determine whether school buildings in the county must close and, conversely, if it’s okay to open them. At the moment, “very, very concerning” rising coronavirus case counts in Dane County are coloring that discussion, she noted.
“If the data stays the same or worsens in the county (the decision to reopen buildings) might be out of our hands,” Jensen said. “Could we get to Aug. 29 and Public Health Madison & Dane County says it’s not safe to reopen? Yes.”
She said the public health department has also told school administrators in recent days to expect that if school buildings are open, that an entire classroom of children would have to be quarantined and would all temporarily have to revert to virtual learning if one student in the class tests positive COVID-19. At the elementary school level, where one teacher would spend the entire day with a class of students, the teacher would also have to be quarantined, Jensen said.
Jensen said the situation would be a bit different at the middle and high school, where students would likely remain together in one classroom and teachers would come to them. In that case, whether a teacher would be quarantined along with an entire class of students could depend on many factors, including how much time a teacher had spent in the classroom and how far they had been distanced from students, she said.
Although in-person classes would be smaller than normal this year to reduce potential exposure, there is the potential for rolling, year-long disruption as a class returns to a building after quarantine, and then due to a subsequent positive test has to be sent home again, Jensen said.
She said staff and administrators will continue to work in coming weeks on a final plan that lays outs all the potential in-person and virtual scenarios. She said she expects to update the school board on that process on July 27 and expects the board will approve a plan on Aug. 3 and make a decision then on how the school year will begin.
She said the final plan will contain all of the information that administrators, staff and families need to start the year in any scenario, and as the year progresses to potentially move back and forth between different ways of learning based on current public health data.
Jensen said it’s important that the plan be finalized by the school board before families and staff are asked their opinion on how to start the year. She said she expects to survey families and staff in August about their views on it.
She said the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its statewide guidance on schools reopening on July 15, but local districts are still waiting for similar guidance on schools to be released from Madison & Dane County Public Health. She said July 27 is the most recent estimated date it has said that guidance will come out.
Jensen said she knows that families and staff are awaiting information and said the school district is working as fast as it can to pull its plan together, at a time when public health data is fluid and “changes rapidly,” sometimes day to day.
“Parents have been asking what the plan is. They’re anxious to know, especially parents of younger children,” Jensen said. “We understand people’s frustrations.”
“What I can tell you is that there are many people working on this in the background,” she continued. “We are getting, I think, the most up-to-date and current information possible, we are thinking about all the different complexities to this.”
During a public comment portion of the July 20 board meeting, parent Gina Reese, who has a sixth-grader, urged the school district to get more information out to families are soon as it can.
“From my perspective, as a parent, it really feels like I lack information,” Reese said. “I would really encourage you to open up the lines of communication and to…get out more information, rather than less.”
Jensen predicted that making a decision on Aug. 3 “will be complicated and difficult,” for the school board.
“Whatever we decide in the end, I want to make sure that people understand, we are doing it for the health and safety of all students,” she said.
Jensen said decisions must also be made soon on staffing, especially addressing the concerns of staff who do not want to teach in-person. She said those personnel conversations are underway separately from conversations about how students would learn, and will also consider how the pandemic is affecting the school district’s pool of available substitute teachers.
Jensen shared some additional expectations for the fall, including that whether students are learning at a school building or virtually, attendance will be taken daily, there will be daily set schedules and there will be “rigorous,” academic expectations.
She said that is different from when schools closed abruptly in the spring, when the focus for younger students became maintaining what they had learned earlier in the year, while older students went to a pass/fail grading system.
“We would all agree that spring was not ideal, it is not a learning model that we would continue with,” Jensen said.
She said the school district has already finished purchasing new online curriculum for the fall and teams of staff and administrators are meeting regularly to plan what learning will look like in September, both in-person and virtually and potentially moving between the two.
“We do have standards that have to be met. We have to expect that students will keep learning, ” Jensen said.She said there are advantages and disadvantages to both in-person and virtual learning. Among those, she said, is that in-person teachers would be limited in their close interaction with students, mostly physically distancing themselves and being with six feet of students when absolutely necessary. A virtual one-on-one meeting between a teacher a student, she said, in fact has the potential to feel closer.
“While I am not physically with you, you and I could have a personal conversation, just the two of us,” Jensen said. “I can help you, and you can show me your paper. We can be as close as two screens can be.”
She said that school lunches would still be available in any virtual learning scenario, as part of federal school lunch mandates. She said lunch would be provided at free and reduced rates for students of eligible income levels, and at regular cost to other families. There would likely be a daily school lunch pick-up and delivery lunch similar to the spring, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.