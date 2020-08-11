CAMBRIDGE — After a wild 50 laps of Late Model racing action, Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills stood tall as the winner of the Dave’s White Rock main event on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway. The win marks Scheel’s first feature victory of the 2020 season at Wisconsin’s Action Track, allowing him to tighten the gap in the point standings as we head towards the home stretch.
LATE MODEL
Lincoln Keeser and Kyle Taylor led the field to green as they battled side by side for control. Keeser took the spot on lap three with Kyle Smith following into second. Smith went right to work on Keeser, stealing the top spot on lap seven and bringing Chris Chenoweth along for second. Lap 12 saw the first yellow flag period of the race for an incident in turns one and two. Smith and Chenoweth battled for the lead on the restart with Chenoweth clearing on the exit of turn four. Chenoweth continued to lead through three more cautions on laps 23, 25 and 26.
As racing resumed on lap 26, bumper tag amongst the top five drivers led to another caution for a melee on the backstretch involving Luke Westenberg, Kyle Smith and others. This time, Chenoweth and Michael Grueneberg paced the field back to green with Grueneberg firing into the lead on the restart. Chenoweth began to fade slightly after contact, allowing Dale Nottestad and Stephen Scheel to slide forward into a battle for second behind Grueneberg. Scheel took the position on lap 30 as Nottestad began to fall off the pace.
Lap 31 saw another caution when Nottestad’s engine expired, forcing him to retire for the evening. Grueneberg and Scheel made up the front row on the restart as they began leaning on each other, fighting for the lead with Shaun Scheel watching closely from third.
The final caution of the event appeared on lap 35, pitting Grueneberg and Stephen Scheel side by side once again for the final 15 circuits. This time, Scheel got the advantage on the restart, grabbing the top spot with Shaun Scheel moving up alongside Grueneberg for second. After a good battle between the duo, Shaun Scheel took over second on lap 39. The Scheel brothers led the way through the final 11 laps with Stephen keeping Shaun at bay to grab the checkers.
Shaun Scheel settled for second with Chenoweth, Westenberg and Grueneberg rounding out the top five.
SPORTSMAN
Jefferson’s Jason Thoma claimed the win in the 30-lap Sportsman feature event.
Josh Madell led lap one from the outside of the front row with Cody Houseweart and Tony Ciano battling for second. Ciano began to fade on lap three, handing third to Chris Jones while Madell increased his advantage over the field. Jones got past Houseweart for second with Thoma following into third on lap 11.
Thoma began to peek to the high side of Jones just as the sole caution of the race slowed the action on lap 15. Madell and Jones led the field back to green with Madell once again claiming the point. Thoma followed into second and immediately began to challenge Madell. Thoma drove to the outside of the leader on lap 18, clearing for the top spot as they raced into turn three.
Tim Coley, Madell and Jones entered into a three-wide fight for second behind Thoma, with Coley taking the position. Mark Deporter quickly followed into third on lap 20. Deporter got by Coley a lap later, but Thoma had the field covered at the front to pick up the victory. Deporter was second followed by Coley, Robert Hansberry Jr and Randy Breunig.
INTERNATIONAL
Tyler Deschaine of Loves Park, Illinois, captured the 20-lap International feature event.
Tim Higgins lead early from the pole with Josh Rusch up to challenge for the lead on lap three. Rusch claimed the spot, bringing Nick Schmidt along for second. On lap five, Schmidt dove under Rusch as they raced into turn one. Schmidt cleared for the lead on lap nine while Mark English tried to follow past Rusch.
English took over second on lap 10 with Deschaine in his tracks for third. Deschaine slipped under English to move up to second on lap 12. A caution slowed the pace on lap 13 for a melee in turn two, erasing Schmidt advantage and setting up a seven lap shootout to the finish.
Schmidt and Deschaine brought the field back to green as they fought for control. Deschaine moved out front on lap 15, remaining in control over the final laps to secure the win. Schmidt was second followed by English, Jason Uttech and James Junget.
HOBBY STOCK
Korey Bengsch of Fond du Lac powered to the win in the 25-lap Hobby Stock main event.
Shane Radtke and Jason Dunn battled from the front row to open up the action. Contact on lap five led to a broken wheel on Radtke’s machine and caution for the ensuing incident. Bengsch and Chuck Egli restarted side by side with Bengsch taking the lead followed by Jordy Egli moving up to second.
Another caution on lap six pitted Bengsch and Jordy Egli on the front row. This time, Egli got the jump to take the lead with Bengsch trying to hold on. Bengsch gathered his ride and mounted a comeback on the low side of Egli. Bengsch drew even on lap nine, taking back the top spot on lap 11. Brandon Riedner followed into the second position while Bengsch began to stretch his lead. Bengsch raced the remainder of the event unchallenged to score the win with Riedner coming home second.
Third went to Christian Janssen with Chester Williams and Nick Bruley rounding out the top five.
ROAD WARRIOR
Bill Sweeney of Lake Mills dominated the 15-lap Road Warrior feature to get the win.
Garrett Meister led lap one with Sweeney quickly moving forward. Matthew Thoma got by Meister for the lead on lap two, bringing Sweeney along for second. Sweeney immediately drove by the new leader to take the position for himself on lap three. AJ Accardi followed into second with Bill Reynolds up to third. The leaders ran single file for the remainder of the race with Sweeney taking home the trophy.
Accardi was second followed by Reynolds, Thoma and Jim Ronspiez.
UP NEXT
This Saturday, Aug. 15, is a full program of racing including the return of the Midwest Truck Series. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Highway 18.
Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
