CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD GIRLS SOCCER

Cambridge/Deerfield United girls soccer defeated by Lodi and Evansville

  • Updated

Jaden LeRoy scored a hat trick for Evansville in a 6-0 defeat of Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer on Monday, April 25.

Teagan Olson also scored two goals for the Blue Devils (8-0) and Emma Stuart scored the other goal for Evansville. United is 3-3-1 on the season.

EVANSVILLE 6, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0

Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0

Evansville 5 1 — 6

First half

E—Jaden Leroy, 2:00; E—Teagan Olson (Leroy), 6:00; E—Olson (Emma Stuart), 13:00; E—Leroy (Kenda Finfrock), 38:00; E—Stuart (Casey Hill), 39:00.

Second half

E—Leroy, 43:00.

Saves—CD 8 (Isabella Graffin); E 3 (Katie Krueger 2, Kalea George 1).

Lodi 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 1

Gianna Burke scored a hat trick for Lodi as Cambridge/Deerfield United fell 4-1 to the Blue Devils on Thursday, April 21.

Cecelia Buckland scored the lone goal for United (3-2-1 overall, 1-1 conference) in the second half. Lea Traeder of Lodi (3-3-2, 1-0) also scored in the first half.

Lodi 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 1

Lodi 2 2 — 4

CDU 0 1 — 1

1st half

L: Gianna Burke, 18:31. L: Lea Traeder (20:36).

2nd half

L: Gianna Burke (Grasyn Schmidt), 68:45. CDU: Cecelia Buckland, 72:57. L: Gianna Burke, 73:04.

