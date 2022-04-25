hot CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD GIRLS SOCCER Cambridge/Deerfield United girls soccer defeated by Lodi and Evansville By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jaden LeRoy scored a hat trick for Evansville in a 6-0 defeat of Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer on Monday, April 25.Teagan Olson also scored two goals for the Blue Devils (8-0) and Emma Stuart scored the other goal for Evansville. United is 3-3-1 on the season.EVANSVILLE 6, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0Evansville 5 1 — 6First halfE—Jaden Leroy, 2:00; E—Teagan Olson (Leroy), 6:00; E—Olson (Emma Stuart), 13:00; E—Leroy (Kenda Finfrock), 38:00; E—Stuart (Casey Hill), 39:00.Second halfE—Leroy, 43:00.Saves—CD 8 (Isabella Graffin); E 3 (Katie Krueger 2, Kalea George 1).Lodi 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 1Gianna Burke scored a hat trick for Lodi as Cambridge/Deerfield United fell 4-1 to the Blue Devils on Thursday, April 21.Cecelia Buckland scored the lone goal for United (3-2-1 overall, 1-1 conference) in the second half. Lea Traeder of Lodi (3-3-2, 1-0) also scored in the first half.Lodi 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 1Lodi 2 2 — 4CDU 0 1 — 11st halfL: Gianna Burke, 18:31. L: Lea Traeder (20:36).2nd halfL: Gianna Burke (Grasyn Schmidt), 68:45. CDU: Cecelia Buckland, 72:57. L: Gianna Burke, 73:04. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today