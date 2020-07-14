CAMBRIDGE
Wed., July 22: Alligators vs. Crocodiles
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a virtual program about the crocodilian family on July 22 at 1:30 p.m. This is a 45-minute Zoom program about alligators, crocodiles, caimans and gharials. Participants can learn history and conservation, ask questions, and meet animals over video call. The performance will be on the library’s website and Facebook for one week.
Sat., July 25: Recycling event
Cambridge Farm to School is hosting a recycling event on July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Computers, appliances, electronics and batteries will be collected and recycled. Visit the Cambridge Farm to School Facebook page for recycling pricing on larger items.
Wed., July 29: Wildlife program
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a Zoom program with the Wildlife in Need Center on July 29 at 1:30 p.m. Participants can learn about Wisconsin wildlife, and see animals up-close. To reserve a spot on the Zoom call, email education@helpingwildlife.org.
2020 Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a storywalk this summer, as part of its summer library program. From July 1 to Aug. 31, pages from the book “How to draw a dragon,” by Douglas Florian will be displayed in downtown Cambridge. The Storywalk Project was created by Anne Fergusen of Vermont, and is meant to be a fun way to read while walking outside. Kids can share their own dragon drawings by dropping them off at the library or emailing Patty Hoggatt.
LONDON
Sat., July 18: Rummage sale
London Moravian Church is holding a rummage sale on Saturday, July 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the London Community Center, W3655 Highway O in London. The church is organizing the rummage sale as part of a Lenten project to support the community. Proceeds will go to the Cambridge School District’s food service program. A rummage scale was scheduled in March, but postponed due to COVID-19. Masks, gloves and social distancing are encouraged.
DEERFIELD
Playground program
The Deerfield Community Center is starting a playground program, which will run now through Aug. 13. DCC staff will chaperone children as they play at Savanna Park on Liberty Road. The program runs Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $10 per day, and participants must register and pay in advance. Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
Library computer appointments
The Deerfield Public Library is offering appointments to use a library computer. The library building will remain closed, only offering curb-side pickup services, but the library will schedule up to two adults at a time to use computers while socially distancing. Appointment hours are Mondays 12-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Blood drive
There will be a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross on Aug. 12 at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. Red Cross staff collected 49 units of blood, which would save about 147 lives, at the last Deerfield blood drive on June 10. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.