The uncertainties of last year made it hard for anyone to commit to starting or joining a new organization. But this year, as events resume and businesses reopen, a new group is building for local Christian student athletes.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Deerfield and Cambridge began meeting in Deerfield and Cambridge in the middle of August. Advisor Mike Price, the track coach at Deerfield High School, is an area director for FCA.
Price said he had hoped for the last couple of years to get the group going, but with everything shutting down last year, it had to wait. Ultimately, though, he said organizers decided that “we just have to do this and get it started.”
The FCA, founded in 1954, is an interdenominational group that seeks to connect Christian student athletes and coaches through their shared faith. Since its foundation, it has grown substantially with more than 20,000 student athletes and coaches participating each year. It now reaches over 107 countries.
Every school’s FCA group, or huddle as they call it, is student-led, open to middle and high school students. Price and the student athlete’s parents help organize events and services, but they generally act as advisors.
Price explained that the FCA has many goals. It’s also a way to show student athletes that their sport isn’t their entire identity. Its aim is to equip student athletes to become leaders wherever they are.
“Not everyone is going to go on to college to compete or to become a professional athlete,” Price said. “Once the final whistle blows or the last race [ends], then what do you do? Who are you outside of being an athlete?”
“I’m a coach, but it’s what I do. It’s not who I am,” Price added of himself.
The Cambridge-Deerfield group has set some upcoming tentative meeting dates and are still looking for student leaders. They do look forward to creating a group where everyone is included.
Meetings will include food and fellowship, games and guest speakers. The FCA will also plan community service projects like food pantries, raking leaves and other acts of service here and in surrounding areas.
The FCA also hosts regional sports camps every summer during the last week in June. Student athletes and coaches from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa gather for a week of instruction in their chosen sport, fellowship, worship and small group Bible study.
“It is one of the most impactful ministry activities that FCA [offers],” Price said.
For more information about the group, email Price at mprice@fca.org or visit the FCA’s official website, www.fca.org.