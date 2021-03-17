Deerfield schools add half day to schedule

Deerfield schools will be adding half a day of instruction every Wednesday for the fourth quarter of the year.
Students will begin attending classes on Wednesday mornings, with a 12:05 p.m. dismissal, on April 5.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen shared the change in an interview following a March 15 school board meeting.
Deerfield students have been attending classes four days a week, with asynchronous lessons from home on Wednesdays.
Wednesdays have also been a time for staff to meet with students who are learning virtually, talk with parents and prepare future lessons.
Jensen said that due to high number of students returning in-person for the fourth quarter, a full asynchronous learning day was no longer deemed necessary.
About 95 percent of Deerfield Elementary School students are expected to be learning in-person starting April 5, up from 78 that started in-person learning in January.
Deerfield’s middle and high school will both have over 90 percent of students learning in-person in the fourth quarter, Jensen said.
The middle school started the semester with 83 percent of students learning in person. Deerfield High School had 78 percent of students in-person at the start of the semester.
Jensen said that students will benefit from getting back into the routine of attending school five days a week, to “move ourselves back to some normalcy.”
Administrators have discussed having students who may need more academic help stay in school buildings on Wednesday afternoons to receive tutoring or support, Jensen said.
Staff members still may need Wednesday afternoons to meet with students and prep, Jensen added. That’s why schools aren’t switching to five full days a week.
“There’s still a great value in the staff having that afternoon time on Wednesdays,” Jensen said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into keeping a virtual platform going and handling the kids that are in person. It’s a very unusual year that has a lot of different needs.”
“What are the continued burdens on teachers in this environment?” she continued.
What it will look like
Students will have a 12:05 p.m. dismissal time, with 12:15 p.m. dismissal for DES bus-riders. Elementary school students will eat lunch before they leave, and middle and high school students can take a sack lunch on their way out, Jensen said.
Deerfield will continue to offer a virtual option to any students or families that want it for the rest of the year. Teachers will continue to broadcast in-person lessons to virtual students.
However, Jensen warns that with only one or two students learning virtually in each class for the fourth quarter, the virtual experience may be different than before.
“We can’t guarantee an equitable experience for students who are at home,” Jensen said.
Based on the sheer number of students learning in-person, classrooms are going to have more needs, Jensen said. Teachers may need to step away from screens, answer in-person questions and “attend to the students that are present.”
“Parents of those students who are staying home are going to have to be good strong partners in their child’s education,” she continued.
Jensen said that administrators aren’t concerned about higher numbers of in-person students negatively impacting social distancing.
With class sizes usually staying under 20 students, and classrooms having been cleared of unnecessary furniture, Jensen said social distancing should still be possible.
“We are lucky, our class sizes are small,” Jensen said. “We do not see that as being an issue.”
Deerfield High School also uses overflow space in the school’s IMC for small classrooms and larger classes, Jensen added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.