Forward Pharmacy, based in Cottage Grove with 5 locations incuding in Cambridge and Deerfield, is now offering free Covid-19 tests in Deerfield.
In December, it began offering free testing in Cottage Grove and McFarland. Earlier this month, it added free testing in Deerfield and Columbus.
Pharmacy owner Matt Mabie said its fifth site, in Cambridge, couldn’t be added due to limitations with the pilot community testing program it is part of through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Cambridge residents, he said, are encouraged to be tested in nearby Deerfield.
“With COVID further expanding into our communities, we felt it necessary to give local residents a convenient option of getting tested five to six days per week,” Mabie said in an email.
The test detects active Covid-19 infection, the pharmacy’s website said. Tests are free, and require an appointment in advance, usually during the pharmacy’s business hours. Appointments can be made online, at forwardpharmacywi.com or by calling the store.
Customers receiving a Covid-19 test should not enter the store. At the Deerfield, Columbus and Cottage Grove locations, they should park in marked spots behind the store and wait in their cars. Tests will be administered through the pharmacy drive-through in McFarland.
Forward Pharmacy has locations at:
- 429 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove; (608) 839-3335
- 4880 Larson Beach Road, McFarland; (608) 838-7455
- 109 W. Main Street, Cambridge; (608) 423-3231
- 100 S. Ludington Street, Columbus; (920) 623-2701
- 10 Liberty Street, Deerfield; (608) 764-1500
