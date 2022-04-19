Cambridge has long envisioned a bicycle route that winds through its streets and ultimately connects CamRock County Park with the Glacial Drumlin State Trail near London.
With the help of state and county grants, and local funding, a multi-use path is mostly laid now along that envisioned route, reaching up to State Farm Road about a mile south of the state trail. And planning is underway in hopes of finishing that final mile.
What Cambridge has never adopted, however, is a long-term village bicycle transportation plan. It became apparent last week that it may be time to do that.
Bringing pause at a village board meeting last week was the potential for two bicycle paths to someday soon run directly across from each other, one on the north side and one on the south side of U.S. Highway 12-18 near the Cambridge Winery.
A long-term bicycle plan might have helped the village avoid that scenario.
The path on the north side of the highway was laid last year after an ad hoc group spent four years raising the more than $400,000 required to build it. It runs in front of the winery and then connects into a multi-use trail in The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood. From there it stretches northward up to State Farm Road. Its cost includes a soon-to-be installed safe crossing over State Highway 134, just north of U.S. Highway 12-18.
The second route is, officially at this point, just a proposed sidewalk for pedestrians. It’s envisioned to begin where the sidewalk ends near an existing Kwik Trip gas station on West Main Street. It would stretch from there along the south side of U.S. Highway 12-18 to where a larger new Kwik Trip is proposed to be built across from the winery.
What brought pause last week was when the village board’s conversation turned to whether, rather than a sidewalk, it might be better to make this path between the old and new Kwik Trip sites multi-use, a step up from just a sidewalk, so that both pedestrians and bycyclists have access to it.
The turn in the conversation came as the board considered asking the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to incorporate a safe pedestrian crossing into development of a stoplight at U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134, at the entrance to the new Kwik Trip site.
It was evident that the idea of a multi-use trail on the south side of the highway made more sense to the village board than just having a sidewalk in that area.
Except that it feels to us like the duplication of the brand new bike path that already runs through the area, on the north side of the highway.
The village could pay for the sidewalk – or bike path – on the south side of U.S. Highway 12-18 as part of a tax incremental finance district that has been proposed to help finance the stoplight intersection construction, said village engineer Joe DeYoung of MSA Professional Services.
Perhaps the ad hoc committee could not have foreseen that development along the south side of the highway would move forward so quickly. The route it chose in front of the winery, on the north side of the highway, made sense when its planning commenced five years ago. And the idea of a stoplight at U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134 didn’t really emerge until last year.
However, the site of the proposed new Kwik Trip has long been in the village’s planned growth area and talk of a TIF district to help fund development there has swirled since at least 2018.
Hindsight is hard. But had a long-term bicycle plan been in place that considered how a path on the south side of the highway would connect Main Street with the gateway growth area, that might have flipped the ad hoc committee’s plans. It might have pursued investing its fundraised dollars in a multi-use path on the south side of the highway, rather than the north.
There are other reasons for the village to have a bike plan, including to think about connecting connect downtown Cambridge with Ripley Park in the town of Oakland.
With big trucks traversing through downtown, Cambridge doesn’t have the luxury of leaving bicyclists to fend for themselves on Main Street, also U.S. Highway 12-18.
The village needs a long-term cohesive plan for dedicated bike lanes and off-road routes, that lend a sense of how the various elements fit together.
That will help Cambridge avoid future scenarios in which two bike paths again are constructed across from each other, when one would have sufficed.