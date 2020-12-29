Incumbents who don’t intend to run again for their local school, village or town board seats had to declare that this week, further setting up the April election.
Those who have filed papers saying they will not seek another term are: Christiana Town Chairman Maureen Lien, Cambridge School Board member Sean Marren, Cambridge Village Board member Kathy Cunningham and Deerfield Town Board member Bill Roelofs.
The filing deadline for candidates to be on the ballot is Jan. 5.
Local school district and municipal clerks say the following incumbents have already filed papers to run: Cambridge School Board member Jim Womble, Deerfield Town Board member Dan Kelly, Deerfield Town Chairman Mike Schlobohm, Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig and Cambridge Village President Mark McNally.
Nomination papers can be obtained from village, town and school district offices and could be circulated beginning Dec. 1.
Many village, town and school district offices are closed to the public due to Covid-19 but office staff are working. Candidates should call ahead before coming to pick up or turn in papers.
A roundup of the local seats on the ballot in April:
Village of CambridgeThree seats are up on the Cambridge Village Board, currently held by Cunningham, Breunig and Ted Kumbier. McNally is also up for reelection as village president. All of the seats are two-year terms.
Village of DeerfieldThree seats are up on the Deerfield Village Board, currently held by Scott Tebon, Don Kositzke and Kevin Philpot. Village President Greg Frutiger is also up for reelection. All of the seats are two-year terms.
Deerfield School BoardThree seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Incumbents Nathan Brown, Sandy Fischer and School Board President Jim Haak are up for reelection. All of the seats are three-year terms.
Cambridge School BoardTwo seats on the Cambridge School Board are up for reelection. Womble and Marren currently hold those. Both are three-year terms.
Town of ChristianaIn the Town of Christiana, Lien and incumbent Town Board members Jim Lowrey and Jeff Notstad are all up for re-election. The seats all have 2-year terms.
Town of OaklandIn the Town of Oakland, incumbent Town Chair Eugene Kapsner and incumbent Town Board members Ted Vratny and Joy Graffin are up for reelection. The seats are all 2-year terms.
Town of DeerfieldIn the Town of Deerfield, Schlobohm, Roelofs and Kelly are up for reelection. Incumbent Treasurer Korby Holzhueter’s seat is also on the ballot. The seats are all 2-year terms.
Village of RockdaleIn the Village of Rockdale, incumbent Village President Julie Nelles and incumbent Village Board members Cynthia Myers and Sarah Halvorson are up for reelection. All of the seats are 2-year terms. The village’s annual caucus is Jan. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.