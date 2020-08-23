An ability to commit to action and keep promises is generally regarded as attractive and admirable in our leaders. Tactics such as cheating to win, stacking the deck, and, as of late, “Sharpie Shenanigans” undermine our faith in elected officials.
The main function of a representative government is to fairly and impartially make decisions for the good of the citizens contained within a state or federal legislative district. Since 2011 “representative government” is not what we have had in Wisconsin. Our state once known for good, clean government has been hijacked by ultra partisan lawmakers doing the bidding of special interests, enabled and abetted by our partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In short, we have become the most gerrymandered state in the country and it is disgraceful.
Corruption fatigue is real and it is one of the many reasons that we need leaders like Mason Becker running for the WI 33rd Assembly District seat. Mason has taken a pledge to vote to end gerrymandering in WI and to employ a fair and nonpartisan method for redrawing legislative districts every 10 years following the census (like the IOWA model). AND Mason isn’t just saying this because he is the challenger and not a member of the majority party in power who gets to draw the maps. Mason wants fair maps PERIOD and he does not care which party is in power. You see, Mason believes voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around.
Lets get back to accountability in government by choosing candidates like Mason Becker. “Good men are bound by conscience and liberated by accountability.” - Wes Fesser.
- Donna Pahuski, Cambridge
