If fewer people go hungry from job loss and other pandemic-related causes, and if we continue to have local access to a variety of safe and healthy food choices, we will have succeeded on at least one point in 2020.
We have a lot to be proud in the local efforts these past two months to feed each other both here and — for farms, other businesses and volunteers engaged in doing so – regionally, nationwide and globally.
Efforts underway in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas have included the rise of little free pantries; a surge in private financial support for food pantries; and support for the sale of pay-it-forward breakfast sandwiches and bowls of soup from local coffeeshops, for seniors, pantry users and healthcare workers.
Local farmers are beginning to plant for another season despite depressed prices and great economic uncertainty and locally-based truck drivers continuing to haul food across the country.
Local school staff are preparing and handing out lunches five days a week. They’re dressing in funny costumes in an effort to keep themselves and those picking up lunches motivated.
Throughout the pandemic, many of our local restaurants have stayed open, offering welcome food choices other than eating at home. Grocery stores have remained open, despite the risk to their employees. We have welcomed the news in the past week that more restaurants and coffee shops are coming back.
And farmers markets, garden centers and farms that offer community-supported agriculture (CSA) boxes are figuring out ways to safely keep offering us fresh, locally-raised food and this year have more options than ever for us to grow our own food.
Finally, we’ve been inspired by those who are reminding us that this is a global pandemic, with local efforts underway to raise money to feed people in other countries like Guatemala.
There is money and support coming from the outside. The USDA is committing to continuing to fund school lunches, and Dane County is committing more funds for food pantries.
But there has been a tremendous boots-on-the-ground local effort.
Locally, we have worked hard to ensure that everyone is being fed during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, both locally and beyond.
For that, local residents and businesses can be proud.
