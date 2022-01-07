Questions surround DOT plans to upgrade intersecion of U.S. Highway 12-18 Oak Park Road

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation bases its highway improvement decisions on safety but also on the best use of taxpayer dollars, and its preferred option of a roundabout at U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road/County Highway W seems at least initially to strike that balance.
It’s less costly and less dangerous than putting a stoplight at that heavily-travelled intersection.
And it’s far less costly than constructing a full interchange, as was done at State Highway 73 in 2015 and as is coming soon at County Road AB near Cottage Grove.
The DOT hasn’t made a final decision and is currently taking public comment through Feb. 5 on four options that include the roundabout, the stoplight, adding turn lanes or doing nothing.
Before the DOT makes its determination, sometime in the coming year, we hope it listens closely to public feedback. Questions are already arising, for instance, about the proposed single-lane roundabout’s design.
At a public meeting last week at Deerfield High School, local farmers questioned whether a single-lane roundabout is too narrow to drive their equipment through, suggesting that a double-lane roundabout would be a better choice.
That, of course, would increase the price. But by how much? We’d be interested to know.
Others at last week’s meeting raised concerns about whether motorists coming off of Oak Park Road and County Highway W might have trouble pulling into a roundabout at peak morning and evening rush hours.
And there are options not on the DOT’s table, but that we think are worth talking about.
What might it cost, for instance, to construct a bridge over Highway 12-18 without ramps, making Oak Park and County W a local route with no highway access? It would be interesting -- for comparison sake -- to know that. And it would be interesting to hear from local residents about whether such an alternative would be a no-go for them, and why.
And – for discussion sake -- what would it cost to construct a frontage road for Schuster’s Playtime Farm, to help with traffic control during that business’ peak fall season?
Some other comparisons would be helpful, too. What, for instance, is the crash rate and the severity of crashes at a recently constructed stoplight-controlled U.S. Highway 12 intersection near Whitewater?
These are all legitimate queries the DOT should answer. It has time; construction isn’t scheduled to start until 2026.
Whatever improvements are ultimately made will be in place for decades.
In the end, we hope the DOT publicly addresses all questions raised by local residents and works those into its final choice and design considerations.