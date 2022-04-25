Cambridge boys and girls track and field wins five events at Quad

The Cambridge boys and girls track teams won a combined five events at the Capitol-Conference Quad on Tuesday, April 19.
Girls Junior Gillian Thompson won the 400-meter dash in one minute and 6.36 seconds. Thompson also took third in the triple jump at 28 feet and eight inches.
Sophomore Mara Brown took first in the 800 meter at 2:35.29.
Sophomore Ripley Trainor won the high jump at four feet and six inches, while Brown placed second at four feet and four inches. Freshman Mallory Buonincontro took first in the pole vault at six feet and eight inches, while junior Bella Hollis (6’ 6”) took second and freshman Ava Lehman (6’ 0”) scored third.
In the 100-meter dash, sophomore Callie Suick placed third at 14.10 seconds.
Freshman Karla Malinao threw fourth in the shot put at 26 feet and nine inches, and junior Amanda Punsel (26’ 6.50”) took fifth. Punsel threw fourth in the discus with a mark of 80 feet and two inches.
Boys Senior Zach Huffman won the 1,600 meter run in four minutes and 38.47 seconds.
Senior Carter Brown placed second in the 200 meter at 23.20 seconds. Junior Elliot Kolzer placed third in the high jump at five feet and six inches.
Freshman Drew Holzhueter ran fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.41 seconds. Sophomore Perry Thompson took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.46 seconds. Senior Logan Knutson scored fifth in the 400 meter at 1:00.65.