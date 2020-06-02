Sun., June 7: Artist networking
There will be a virtual artist networking group meeting on Zoom on June 7 at 11 a.m. THe group is meant to connect local artists and support their work. For more information, visit meetup. Com
Wed., June 10: Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive at Deerfield High School on Wednesday, June 10 from 1-6 p.m. at 300 Simonson St. Visit redcrossblood.org to register.
Summer library program
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a virtual summer library program beginning June 18. This year’s theme is “Imagine your Story.” Participants may log their reading on paper or online, and join in virtual stories and performances. Library staff will post program events on Facebook and the library website.
Library computer use
The Deerfield Public Library is offering appointments to use a library computer beginning June 1. The library building will remain closed, only offering curb-side pickup services, but the library will schedule up to two adults at a time to use computers while socially distancing. Appointment hours are Mondays 12-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Canning
A new canning group has emerged in Cambridge, connecting local gardeners and canners to talk about their processes of preserving food. To join, visit the Cambridge Canning Cooperative Facebook page.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening locally. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@ hngnews. com.
