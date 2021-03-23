The Cambridge volleyball team remains looking for its first win of the alternate fall season after dropping a trio of matches.

New Glarus 3 Cambridge 1

After playing 1-1 tie through two sets the host Blue Jays lost the last two sets suffering a 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25 defeat to New Glarus on March 16.

Cambridge was led by Taylor Stenklyft’s 24 assists and Summer Hausz’s 12 kills.

Emma Nottestad recorded a team-leading three service aces while Audrianne Kieler had a team-high 14 digs for the Blue Jays.

Columbus 3 Cambridge 0

Cambridge entertained Columbus on March 18 but suffered the same result, a loss.

The visiting Cardinals won 25-19, 25-14 and 25-14.

Hausz again led the way with six kills, Stenklyft had 18 assists and Kieler had seven digs to lead Cambridge’s way.

Lodi 3 Cambridge 0

Lodi came to Knoblauch Gymnasium Saturday morning and left with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 decision.

Stenklyft and Hausz each finished with four kills, while Saveea Freeland added two.

Other leaders included Kayla Roidt (3 aces), Kieler (6 digs) and Stenklyft (5 assists).

